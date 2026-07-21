Xiaomi Power Bank 5i with 20000mAh Capacity India Launch Date Confirmed

Xiaomi has announced the launch date of the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i in India. It will also launch with a built-in USB Type-C cable in the country. This new power bank will come with a fast-charging support as well. The price and availability of the power bank will only be announced at the time of launch. The power bank will be available through Amazon India. It has been confirmed as a microsite for the product is now available on the platform. Let’s take a look at the details which are now confirmed.

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Xiaomi Power Bank 5i India Launch Date

Xiaomi Power Bank 5i will launch in India on July 23, 2026. A microsite for this product is now live, giving some details about what users will get. The 20000mAh power bank will come with support for 67W fast-charging. The integrated cable will be a huge convenience for the users. The users will not have to worry about carrying a cable with themselves whereever they go. The cable is a USB Type-C cable and there is also a USB Type-C port. What is also cool about this power bank is that it comes with support for 65W power input, and thus, it can charge super fast as well. The power bank will recharge in around two and a half hours when used with a compatible charger.

The ports which are included in this power bank are – USB Type-C cable, a dedicated USB Type-C port, and a USB Type-A port. The product will be able to charge up to three devices at the same time. The combined output is rated at 5V and 3A. There is also a low-current charging mode for accessories such as wireless earbuds and smart bands. This product has also launched globally, and thus, its specifications are known. To stay updated with the developments, keep reading TelecomTalk.