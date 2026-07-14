Redmi Turbo 6 Could Pack 10000mAh Battery

Xiaomi recently announced and launched the Redmi Turbo 5 in India. The device is packed with power for performance and priced for value. The Turbo 6, which would be the successor for this device, could pack a 10000mAh battery. The Turbo 6 is expected to be an even more powerful phone. Xiaomi wants to gain the market share of Redmi brand back. There was a time, when the Note series from Redmi used to be the cool and popular phone series in India, and in China. Now, that is no more the case. Thus, Xiaomi announced Turbo, a new series from Redmi in India after a very long time.

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Redmi Turbo 6 Series Could Have Two Phones

Xiaomi could launch two new phones under the Redmi Turbo 6 series including Redmi Turbo 6 and Redmi Turbo 6 Max. Both the devices are expected to feature a large 7-inch display and a 10000mAh battery. With such large batteries, you can expect long and sustained performances, especially with upgraded chipsets.

The Turbo 6, regular variant is expected to pack a Dimensity 8000 series chipset from MediaTek, meanwhile the Turbo 6 Max could feature Dimensity 9000 series chipset. The rumours online point to Dimensity 8600 SoC, which could be built on TSMC’s 3nm process. The Turbo 6 Max, on the other hand, could feature the Dimensity 9600s chipset. Neither of the phones have been officially confirmed by the brand yet.

Redmi Turbo 6 series is expected to launch sometime in early 2027. We are not sure if both phones will be launched in the same event. Firstly, it will come to China, of course. Later today, Xiaomi is unveiling the Redmi Note 17 series in China. It is also expected to come to India in the coming months. The Redmi Note 17 series will launch in China at 4:30 PM (IST) and we will be bringing you all the updates around the launch and the devices, so stay tuned.