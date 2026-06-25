Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance

For decades, enterprise cybersecurity strategies were built around a simple assumption: protect the network and everything inside it remains secure. Organizations invested heavily in firewalls, intrusion detection systems, VPNs and network segmentation to create strong defensive perimeters.

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Key Highlights Identity is replacing the traditional network perimeter as the primary security boundary.

Automated identity lifecycle management helps eliminate orphaned accounts.

Phishing-resistant MFA and Conditional Access strengthen authentication security.

Just-In-Time privileged access reduces administrative risk exposure.

Domain authentication technologies such as SPF, DKIM and DMARC help prevent impersonation attacks.

That approach worked when employees operated primarily from corporate offices and applications lived inside company-owned data centers.

Today, that reality has changed.

Applications run across public clouds, employees work from multiple locations, contractors access systems remotely, and business operations increasingly depend on third-party integrations. The traditional network perimeter has become difficult to define, making identity the most important security boundary for modern enterprises.

Every interaction with a business application, cloud service or collaboration platform begins with authentication. Whether it is a user account, service account, API key or security token, identity is now where trust is established and where many security incidents originate.

The Growing Challenge of Identity Debt

Many organizations accumulate what can be described as “identity debt” over time.

Employees join departments, change roles, receive access to additional applications and eventually leave the company. Yet access privileges often remain behind. Service accounts created for temporary projects continue operating long after their original purpose has ended. Legacy permissions accumulate without regular review.

These dormant accounts and unnecessary privileges can create opportunities for attackers.

Addressing this challenge requires a structured identity security strategy rather than isolated security controls.

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