Best 3 Camera Phones Under Rs 30,000 to Buy in August 2026

Looking for a new smartphone upgrade under a Rs 30,000 budget? Recently, many smartphones have been launched under this price bracket from Oppo, OnePlus, Motorola, Samsung, Xiaomi, Poco, and Vivo. It can be confusing to decide which is the right choice if your preference is camera.

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Key Highlights Here is the list of the best phones launched so far with good cameras.

The list includes the best camera hardware and image processing you can get.

The phone is available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart.

We set a basic benchmark to find the best camera phone under Rs 30,000 by checking the camera hardware, the processor important for image processing, and camera-centric factors like Dynamic Range, Aperture, and available features.

Also Read: Boltt Evo 4G, Ace 5G Phones Design Revealed for India

List of Best Camera Smartphones under Rs 30,000 Budget

Here we have you covered with the latest smartphones launched by Motorola, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Poco. On top of that, we have new discounts on smartphones for this Independence Day sale, where you can get your next camera phone for a huge price cut.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Price: Rs 27,499

Rs 27,499 Launch Date: March 2026

March 2026 Where to Buy: Amazon

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion comes with premium features and leads the list of the best camera phones.

Despite being a 4-month-old phone, the Edge 70 Fusion still offers solid camera specifications, with a 50MP f/1.8 aperture main sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 aperture sensor, and a dedicated 3—in—1 light sensor.

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The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, which offers solid image processing out of the box.