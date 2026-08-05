Best 3 Camera Phones Under Rs 30,000 to Buy in August 2026
The phone in 2026 offers solid camera specs out of the box for just Rs 30,000! If you plan to buy a new camera phone within this budget, here is a list of the best 3 camera phones to consider. You can also get more discounts during the Flipkart Freedom Sale and Amazon Independence Day Sale 2026.
Looking for a new smartphone upgrade under a Rs 30,000 budget? Recently, many smartphones have been launched under this price bracket from Oppo, OnePlus, Motorola, Samsung, Xiaomi, Poco, and Vivo. It can be confusing to decide which is the right choice if your preference is camera.
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Key Highlights
Here is the list of the best phones launched so far with good cameras.
The list includes the best camera hardware and image processing you can get.
The phone is available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart.
We set a basic benchmark to find the best camera phone under Rs 30,000 by checking the camera hardware, the processor important for image processing, and camera-centric factors like Dynamic Range, Aperture, and available features.
List of Best Camera Smartphones under Rs 30,000 Budget
Here we have you covered with the latest smartphones launched by Motorola, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Poco. On top of that, we have new discounts on smartphones for this Independence Day sale, where you can get your next camera phone for a huge price cut.
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
Price: Rs 27,499
Launch Date: March 2026
Where to Buy: Amazon
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion comes with premium features and leads the list of the best camera phones.
Despite being a 4-month-old phone, the Edge 70 Fusion still offers solid camera specifications, with a 50MP f/1.8 aperture main sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 aperture sensor, and a dedicated 3—in—1 light sensor.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, which offers solid image processing out of the box.
The Edge 70 Fusion is a solid phone for camera-centric users, offering reliable camera hardware with OIS support, a decent 13MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and a clean UI with image processing that delivers good dynamic range and low-light performance. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter.