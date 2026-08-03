Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G VS Galaxy M47 – Full Comparison

Samsung has been teasing its Galaxy F70 Pro 5G smartphone for a while. Today, the new F70 Pro 5G was launched in India, featuring a premium AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with faster RAM and storage, a triple-camera setup, and a bigger 6,000mAh battery. However, with similar specs, there is another recently launched phone, the Galaxy M47 5G, which was launched back in 2026.

The Galaxy M46 5G also offers solid specifications for the price, including a Qualcomm chipset, faster RAM and storage options, an AMOLED panel, and a bigger battery with fast charging support.F6

If you are looking for a new smartphone upgrade, we have you covered with the major differences between the Galaxy M47 5G and F70 Pro 5G smartphones.

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Both the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G and the M47 5G are among the latest Samsung phones launched within a month. Here is a detailed comparison.

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch Flat FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

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In this price segment, as makers like OnePlus move back to LCD panels, Samsung’s choice to retain an AMOLED panel is worth complimenting.

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G also has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. In terms of display, it’s a tie between the two phones.

Processor, RAM and Storage

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, with up to 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

On paper, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 was launched in September 2024 and developed using the 4nm TSMC process.

The chipset achieves a total AnTuTu 11 score of 840,643 points and Geekbench 6 benchmarks of 1015 points for single-core and 2920 points for multi-core.

Even the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G also features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

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Camera

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro has a triple-camera setup on the rear and a single front camera inside a punch-hole sensor placed in the center.

The rear features a 50MP main OIS sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. An LED flash is placed beside the pill shape.

On the other end, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G also gets the same triple-camera setup; however, the sensors are a bit different.

Both the F70 Pro and the M47 share the same main 50MP OIS sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

However, the other two sensors on the Galaxy M47 are a 5MP Ultra-Wide with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/1.5 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G’s ultra-wide and macro sensors have higher apertures, which help capture more light and improve low-light shots.

However, we need hands-on experience to see if the Galaxy M47 performs better than the Galaxy F70 Pro.

Both come with the same 12MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

Battery

Both the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro and Galaxy M47 5G come with the same 6,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support.

The Galaxy M47 5G comes with Bypass Charging support, which directs charging to the phone’s motherboard instead of the battery while plugged in.

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Software Support

Both the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G and Galaxy M47 5G will run on the latest OneUI 8.5, based on Android 16. In the future, both phones will get an upgrade to OneUI 9 based on Android 17.

Talking about the software update policy, both phones will be getting 6 years of OS Upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G VS Galaxy M47 5G: Price Comparison

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G starts at Rs 25,999 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

With Samsung’s introductory offer, you can get it for Rs 23,999. It will be available on Flipkart during the Freedom Sale on August 8, 2026.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB variant costs Rs 29,999, and the top-end 8GB RAM with 256GB storage costs Rs 34,999.

The F70 Pro phone is available in Alpha Black and Aura Green colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G phone is already available for purchase on the Amazon India platform.

Despite criticism over an immediate price hike after launch, the phone is now selling about Rs 8,000 above its launch price.

The base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 30,999. The 8GB RAM with 128GB costs Rs 34,999, and the top-tier 8GB RAM with 256GB costs Rs 39,999.

The Galaxy M47 5G is available in two colour options: Rogue Red and Blaze Blue.

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Verdict: Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G VS Galaxy M47 5G: Which is a Better Phone?

Both the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G smartphone and the Galaxy M47 5 G share the same specifications out of the box, including the same software update policy, and were launched just a month apart.

Amid the price hike, the Galaxy M47 5G sells at a highly inflated price.

The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at Rs 30,999, while the Galaxy F70 Pro’s base variant is priced at Rs 25,999 and can be had for as low as Rs 23,999 as part of Samsung’s introductory offer.

Only the Galaxy M47 5G has a slightly bigger aperture ultra-wide and macro sensor compared to the F70 Pro, although it shouldn’t make a huge difference.

For the price, we strongly recommend going for the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro over the Galaxy M47 5G.

Image Credits: prathapgtech, abhisomayaji

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