Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price Offers in India

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, in just a few days from launch, will get a discount at its retail price with offers. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is still under the pre-orders phase. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra launched in India for Rs 1,99,999 for the base 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the top of the line foldable from the brand. It will be available soon under a discount in India. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G Price and Offers in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G has launched in India in three memory variants:

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  • 12GB + 256GB = Rs 1,99,999
  • 12GB + 512GB = Rs 2,19,999
  • 1TB + 16GB = Rs 2,59,999

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G will be available with a Rs 9,000 instant bank discount. If you pre-order the phone, you can get a 45W fast-charger from Samsung worth Rs 2,999 at just Rs 200. Further, Samsung Care+ worth Rs 32,999 will be included for the users. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G will be available in four different colours – Green Shadow, Violet Shadow, Graphite, and Cream. There are plenty of exchange offers as well available for the users.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G Specifications in India