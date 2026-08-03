Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Chip Confirmed through Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra will soon launch. Ahead of the launch, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra has appeared on Geekbench. This device will be the successor to the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. The listing has helped in identifying the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra chipset. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra will feature a chipset with a 2424 single-core score, and 8446 multi-core score. The lsiting was uploaded in Geekbench on July 31, 2026. What is also confirmed with this is that the device will run on Android 17 out of the box.

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The RAM variant which has surfaced online has 12GB of RAM. The chipset has four cores clocked at 2.70 GHz, 3 cores at 3.50 GHz, and 1 core at 4.21 GHz. We also expect that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra will also feature a 16GB RAM variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Expected Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is expected to come with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, a 11600mAh battery, and 45W fast-charging. In the camera segment, the device will feature a 13MP primary sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12MP front camera sensor. The device will run on One UI 9.0. Further, we expect that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra to get seven major Android OS updates, for the next seven years, and seven years of security patches.

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Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is expected to be a powerful tablet. It is reportedly going to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. The Dimensity 9500 SoC is also inside many flagship phones such as Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300, OPPO Find X9, and OPPO Find X9 Pro. This chip is capable of handling AI (artificial intelligence) workload, and multi-tasking along with flagship level gaming. This chip is now going to be inside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. Stay tuned for more details in the future.