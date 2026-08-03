Vivo X500, OPPO Find X10 Series India Launch Tipped

Vivo X500 5G series and the OPPO Find X10 5G series will launch soon in India. These will be flagship phones from the brands. The Vivo X500 series is expected to come with two devices – Vivo X500 5G and Vivo X500 Pro 5G. There could be more devices in the future. But to begin with, there are likely going to be two devices only. The OPPO Find X10 5G series is also expected to come with two phones including the regular Find X10 5G and Find X10 Pro 5G.

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Vivo X500 5G, OPPO Find X10 5G India Launch Details

Neither of the brands have confirmed this development. The popular tech tipster Yogesh Brar, recently shared that the Vivo X500 5G and OPPO Find X10 5G series are both expected to launch in India before Diwali 2026. Both the device series are expected to come with two devices at the time of launch. The regular and the Pro variant.

Vivo X500 5G and OPPO Find X10 5G will both be camera focused. The Vivo X500 5G will be the successor to the X300 5G, and the Find X10 5G will be the successor to the Find X9 series. While the OPPO Find X9 Ultra launched in India, the OPPO Find X10 Ultra will definitely not launch in the country. This is because of the rising component prices.

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Before launching in India, both the device series will first launch in China. Both phones are expected to run on Android 17 out of the box. For the OPPO Find X10 series, the top-end flagship device will be Find X10 Pro Max. Note that these developments have come through tipster, so they should be taken with a grain of salt. Diwali seems to be a great timeline for the brands to launch new devices. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments.