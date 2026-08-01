Winning the AI Race With Scalable Intelligent Optical Line Systems

Much has been written about the rapid growth of AI and the strains it is putting on data centers in terms of graphic processing units (GPUs), energy grids and water use. However, data centers also rely heavily on interconnect networks where optical fiber capacity is critical. With the exponential growth of AI training and inference, we will need more data centers as well as optical transmission systems to connect them. Key innovations in optical line systems will be essential to enable this expansion.

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Key Highlights AI infrastructure is driving unprecedented demand for high-capacity optical networks.

Modern Optical Line Systems (OLS) help operators scale capacity without rebuilding entire transport networks.

Intelligent automation and open architectures simplify deployment and reduce operational complexity.

Disaggregated optical networking enables multi-vendor flexibility and protects long-term investments.

Scalable OLS platforms are becoming critical for AI data centres, cloud providers, and telecom operators.

Currently, there are around 12,000 data centers worldwide whose capacity is expected to triple by 2030 due to cloud expansion, digital twins and AI workloads. To support this growth in compute resources, optical networks will be required to:

Move increasingly large datasets between data centers

Achieve zero-loss, low-latency transmission for accurate AI model training

Link GPU clusters both within and across locations while quickly adapting intelligently to workload changes

To meet these needs, optical interconnection between data centers is required for campus, metro and long-haul transmission applications. To quickly scale across all of them, optical line systems will need to be compact, secure, programmable, easy to deploy and capable of supporting modern application programming interfaces (APIs), all while maximizing the capacity of precious fiber assets.