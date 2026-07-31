Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Design, Renders Surface

Ahead of the Google Pixel 11 series launch on August 12, new leaked rendered images of the upcoming foldable, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, have surfaced online. This new foldable flagship, positioned above the Google Pixel 11 Pro models, shows its unique colour and a quad-camera setup on the rear, housed in the top-left corner. It also features an all-new Pixel Glow Colour LED notification alert alongside the camera module. Inside, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will have an 8-inch inner display with a single punch-hole selfie shooter, and the cover display will also have a single-hole selfie shooter.

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Key Highlights As Google prepares to launch its next foldable flagship, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, on August 12, new renders have surfaced online from prominent tipster Evan Blass.

The leaked render shows the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s design with a quad-camera and a Pixel Glow LED indicator on the rear.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is set to launch on August 12, 2026, alongside other Pixel 11 series phones.

Google is bringing some major upgrades to its Pixel 11 flagship models; here is everything we know so far:

Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Pro Design Teased: Pixel Glow First Look

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Renders Appear Online Revealing Pixel Glow Colour LED on the Rear

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be the top-tier foldable flagship set to release alongside the other flagship phones, including the Google Pixel 11 and Google Pixel 11 Pro.

New leaked promotional images have emerged online showing a quad-camera setup on the rear, with a Pixel Flow notification LED placed over the camera-square module.