Samsung Galaxy S27 to get New Cameras With a Pro Model

After launching the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Samsung is gearing up to unveil its next flagship, the Galaxy S27 series. Ahead of the launch, fresh details about the specifications have surfaced online. Reports suggest Samsung will finally upgrade its camera sensor after three years.
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Key Highlights
Samsung Galaxy S27 series leaks appear online ahead of the 2027 launch.
The Galaxy S27 series will include four models: the standard Galaxy S27, the Galaxy S27+, the Galaxy S27 Pro, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S27 series will launch in the first quarter of 2027.
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Battery Upgrades: What to Expect
Alongside the camera part, reports claim that the new Galaxy S27 series will be powered by a Silicon-Carbon (Si-C) battery, indicating Samsung’s shift from Lithium-ion to Silicon-Carbon in the coming years.
We still have reports claiming that Samsung will take things slow and see how customer experience improves with the current Galaxy Z Fold 8, which also comes only with a Silicon-Carbon battery.
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Processor and Hardware Upgrades: What to Expect
Apart from the battery, reports suggest the phone will be powered by the next-generation Snapdragon 6 for Galaxy processor.
The processor will be paired with the latest LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 4.1 storage up to 1 TB, making it more efficient at AI-based tasks.
The Samsung Galaxy S27 lineup will run on the latest Android 17 out of the box, based on the latest One UI update in 2027.
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FAQs
When is the Samsung Galaxy S27 series expected to launch?
According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2027.
Will Samsung launch a Galaxy S27 Pro model?
A recent leak revealed that Samsung is secretly working on four new devices codenamed “Next Miracle”: “NM1,” “NM2,” “NM3,” and “NM4.” These correspond to phone models like the standard Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, the new Galaxy S7 Pro, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
What processor will power the Samsung Galaxy S27 series?
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series will be powered by the next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Galaxy Processor, built on the TSMC 2nm process, promising improved battery efficiency and performance.
Will the Galaxy S27 series use Silicon-Carbon batteries?
Following the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with the Silicon-Carbon (Si-C) battery, we expect the next flagships, including all four of the Galaxy S7 lineup, to be powered by the same Silicon-Carbon battery.
Is Samsung discontinuing the Galaxy Edge series?
Current reports claim that Samsung is officially dropping its Galaxy Edge series following the poor sales performance of the Galaxy S25 Edge series launched in 2025.