Samsung Galaxy S27 to get New Cameras With a Pro Model

After launching the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Samsung is gearing up to unveil its next flagship, the Galaxy S27 series. Ahead of the launch, fresh details about the specifications have surfaced online. Reports suggest Samsung will finally upgrade its camera sensor after three years.

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Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy S27 series leaks appear online ahead of the 2027 launch.

The Galaxy S27 series will include four models: the standard Galaxy S27, the Galaxy S27+, the Galaxy S27 Pro, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S27 series will launch in the first quarter of 2027.

Samsung is also addressing battery concerns by switching from lithium-ion (Li-ion) to silicon-carbon (Si-C) batteries, which are paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 for Galaxy Processor.

Also, there are reports that the Galaxy S27 series will get a new Galaxy S27 Pro model and will shed the Galaxy Edge series. Here is everything we know so far:

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Leak Reveals Major Upgrades and a New Galaxy S27 Pro

According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S27 series is undergoing initial certification, and the phone is codenamed “Next Miracle,” with “NM1,” “NM2,” “NM3,” and “NM4” reportedly in the works.

According to reports, the Galaxy S27 series will include four models: the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra, a new Galaxy S27 Pro, the standard Galaxy S27, and the Galaxy S27+.

Samsung looks like they have shelved plans to revive the thinnest Galaxy S model, the Galaxy Edge series.

Samsung is also changing the camera housing. Mostly, the Galaxy 27 series will get horizontally housed cameras on board.