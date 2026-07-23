Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Z Fold 7: Main Differences

Samsung has just unveiled its newest flagship foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8. These smartphones dazzle with cutting-edge specs, a powerhouse camera, and the next-generation Armor Hinge paired with a Flex Titanium display, promising a nearly flawless experience from the moment you open the box. The new Galaxy Z Fold 8 is a pretty solid phone for 2026, but what major improvements do you get from the previous year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, and is it still good to go with a Galaxy Z Fold 7 even in 2026? Here we have answered everything for you with this detailed comparison.

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Both foldables sport a premium design and come with triple vertically housed cameras on the rear with a glossy finish. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 features an improved Engineer Armor hinge with Flex Titanium and a slightly brighter display.

The standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 features a 7.6-inch AMOLED Flex Titanium display that delivers a tough, crease-free panel when unfolded. It also has a 5.5-inch cover display, with both screens offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000-nit peak brightness.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a slightly larger 8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2600-nit peak brightness. It also has a 6.5-inch cover display. This year, the regular Galaxy Z Fold 8 is wider rather than longer.

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Processor, RAM and Storage

Both phones are powered by Qualcomm flagship chipsets. The difference is that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 uses the previous flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is based on the 3nm process node.

Talking about the performance side, the Snapdragon 8 Elite powering the Z Fold 7 has managed to achieve a total of 2,810,079 score in AnTuTu, and as per the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has scored a total of 2541 points for single-core, and for multiple cores it has achieved 8724.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset scored 4,033,382. It achieved a single-core score of 3475 and a multi-core score of 10,325. The 8 Elite Gen 5 is also based on the 3nm process node.

This shows Qualcomm has achieved a huge improvement over its predecessor models, although in day-to-day life, the upgrade won’t be very noticeable.

Camera

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. Up front, there is a 10MP main camera and a 10MP selfie shooter on the cover display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 also comes with a triple-camera setup, featuring a 200MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 10MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front,, you get a 10MP main camera and a 10MP cover display camera.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a slightly larger 4,800mAh dual-battery setup, with batteries on both sides of the phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a smaller 4,400mAh battery. Both models support the same fast-charging capabilities. And, for the firs time, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 gets a Silicon-Carbon (Si-c) battery.

Software

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will run the latest Android 17 out of the box with OneUI 9. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with Android 16 but can be upgraded to the latest Android OS via OTA.

Both phones promise 7 years of software upgrades. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will receive updates until Android 23, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will get an additional year of updates until Android 24.

Also Read: Samsung Aims to Produce 2.8 Million Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 – India Price Comparison

Moving to the pricing part, here we have added the pricing of all the memory variants for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

* 16GB Memory with 1TB internal storage: Rs 2,39,999

* 12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage: Rs 1,99,999

* 12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage: Rs 1,79,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

* 16GB Memory with 1TB internal storage: Rs 2,16,999

* 12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage: Rs 1,86,999

* 12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage: Rs 1,74,999

Also Read: Samsung Becomes Number 1 Smartphone Brand Globally

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 – Which One Should You Buy?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 offers wider, passport-like dimensions, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has dimensions similar to the latest Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 offers huge improvements in raw performance, battery efficiency, and camera processing. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 still has an edge on the camera side since it uses the same setup as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and it comes at a comparatively lower price.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 also has an edge on the software side since it will get an additional year of upgrades as it was launched in 2026. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a smaller battery than the Z Fold 8, and since it powers a larger display, you may see a slight difference in screen-on time.

If you want a flagship performance phone and are okay with a year-old chipset, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 still offers solid specifications with flagship cameras in 2026.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is for customers who prefer a wider, easier-to-hold phone and are fine with a 50MP main sensor on the rear.

Image Credits: Verge, Phonearena, Android Central, Mashable

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