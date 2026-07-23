Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Z Fold 7: Main Differences

Samsung has just unveiled its newest flagship foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8. These smartphones dazzle with cutting-edge specs, a powerhouse camera, and the next-generation Armor Hinge paired with a Flex Titanium display, promising a nearly flawless experience from the moment you open the box. The new Galaxy Z Fold 8 is a pretty solid phone for 2026, but what major improvements do you get from the previous year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, and is it still good to go with a Galaxy Z Fold 7 even in 2026? Here we have answered everything for you with this detailed comparison.

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Key Highlights

  • Confused between Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 7? Here is a detailed comparison.
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes with a dual-camera setup, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Z Fold 7: Specification Comparison

galaxy z fold 8 vs z fold 7 comparison

Both foldables sport a premium design and come with triple vertically housed cameras on the rear with a glossy finish. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 features an improved Engineer Armor hinge with Flex Titanium and a slightly brighter display.

Display

The standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 features a 7.6-inch AMOLED Flex Titanium display that delivers a tough, crease-free panel when unfolded. It also has a 5.5-inch cover display, with both screens offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000-nit peak brightness.