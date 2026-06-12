TelecomTalk Live: How AI Is Helping Offline Retailers Compete in a Digital-First World

Artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming a key enabler of business transformation across industries, and offline retail is emerging as one of the sectors where its impact is beginning to be felt. While online platforms have long benefited from data-driven insights, personalization, and automated customer engagement, many offline retailers continue to face challenges in areas such as customer retention, repeat purchases, loyalty, and understanding consumer behavior. As digital ecosystems continue to evolve in India, retailers are now exploring new ways to bridge this gap and create more meaningful relationships with their customers.

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In this episode of TelecomTalk Live, we speak with Varun Kashyap, Co-founder and CEO of Zithara.AI, and Sri Devi Reddy, Co-founder and Director of Zithara.AI, a Hyderabad-based retail technology company focused on helping offline businesses leverage AI, automation, and conversational engagement. The discussion explores how technologies such as artificial intelligence, behavioral segmentation, WhatsApp-based engagement, and data-driven automation are helping retailers improve customer experiences without requiring dedicated mobile apps or complex loyalty programs.

The conversation also examines the growing role of conversational commerce, multilingual customer engagement, and India’s rapidly evolving digital infrastructure, including UPI, digital payments, and messaging platforms. Additionally, the founders share insights into AI adoption among traditional retailers, customer privacy considerations, real-world success stories, and their vision for the future of offline retail in an increasingly digital-first world.

Watch the full conversation below.

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