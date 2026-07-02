OPPO Reno 16 vs OnePlus 15R: Which Phone is Right for You

Oppo has launched its most anticipated Reno 16 series in India, including the Reno 16C 5G and Reno 16 5G. It offers mid-range flagship specs running on the latest ColorOS 16 over Android 16, making it a solid choice. However, the top-tier Reno 16 competes with one of the best-selling premium mid-range phones, the OnePlus 15R. Let’s compare which phone is best for this price segment.

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Key Highlights Oppo launches the new Reno 16 series in India, giving direct competition to the OnePlus 15R.

The comparison shows the OnePlus 15R outperforms the Reno 16 5G in processor performance, display, and battery life.

Oppo Reno 16 5G leads in camera and remains the Camera King in the segment, while the OnePlus 15R focuses more on gamers.

OPPO Reno 16 5G vs OnePlus 15R: The Ultimate Comparison

On the design side, the Oppo Reno 16 takes a new approach, featuring a 3D planet design on the back and an Oppo Bubble pack showing moving images.

The OnePlus 15R’s design is more inspired by its flagship OnePlus 15 series, with a dual-camera housed in a square box on the top-left side.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A27 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6: What You Should Know

Display

Starting with the display, the Reno 16 5G features a 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits.

The OnePlus 15R flaunts a slightly larger 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED flat display with a 165Hz refresh rate, reaching 3600 nits of peak brightness.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the Reno 16 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.