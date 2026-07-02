OPPO Reno 16 vs OnePlus 15R: Which Phone is Right for You

Oppo has launched its most anticipated Reno 16 series in India, including the Reno 16C 5G and Reno 16 5G. It offers mid-range flagship specs running on the latest ColorOS 16 over Android 16, making it a solid choice. However, the top-tier Reno 16 competes with one of the best-selling premium mid-range phones, the OnePlus 15R. Let’s compare which phone is best for this price segment.

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Key Highlights

  • Oppo launches the new Reno 16 series in India, giving direct competition to the OnePlus 15R.
  • The comparison shows the OnePlus 15R outperforms the Reno 16 5G in processor performance, display, and battery life.
  • Oppo Reno 16 5G leads in camera and remains the Camera King in the segment, while the OnePlus 15R focuses more on gamers.

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OPPO Reno 16 5G vs OnePlus 15R: The Ultimate Comparison

oppo reno 16 vs oneplus 15r comparison

On the design side, the Oppo Reno 16 takes a new approach, featuring a 3D planet design on the back and an Oppo Bubble pack showing moving images.

The OnePlus 15R’s design is more inspired by its flagship OnePlus 15 series, with a dual-camera housed in a square box on the top-left side.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A27 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6: What You Should Know

Display

oppo reno 16 with oppo bubble

Starting with the display, the Reno 16 5G features a 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits.

The OnePlus 15R flaunts a slightly larger 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED flat display with a 165Hz refresh rate, reaching 3600 nits of peak brightness.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the Reno 16 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.