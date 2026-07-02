OPPO Reno 16 vs OnePlus 15R: Which Phone is Right for You

Oppo has launched its most anticipated Reno 16 series in India, including the Reno 16C 5G and Reno 16 5G. It offers mid-range flagship specs running on the latest ColorOS 16 over Android 16, making it a solid choice. However, the top-tier Reno 16 competes with one of the best-selling premium mid-range phones, the OnePlus 15R. Let’s compare which phone is best for this price segment.
The OnePlus 15R’s design is more inspired by its flagship OnePlus 15 series, with a dual-camera housed in a square box on the top-left side.
Starting with the display, the Reno 16 5G features a 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits.
The OnePlus 15R flaunts a slightly larger 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED flat display with a 165Hz refresh rate, reaching 3600 nits of peak brightness.
Under the hood, the Reno 16 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.
The OnePlus 15R is powered by a slightly more powerful Qualcomm 8 Gen SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.
Also Read: OnePlus N6 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G: What is the Difference
Camera and Battery
The Reno 16 has a triple-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP telephoto sensor. On the front, it has a 50MP selfie shooter.
This shows Oppo makes no compromises on the camera side.
The 15R features a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor. On the front, we get a 32MP selfie shooter.
For 15R’s camera, the main sensor does the heavy lifting, as an 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor doesn’t do much to capture information.
OnePlus could have added a 12MP ultrawide-angle sensor, which would have helped gather more information and enabled better ultrawide shots.
The Oppo Reno 16 5G has a 6700mAh battery with 80W fast charging, while the 15R has a 7400mAh battery with 80W fast charging.
Software
Both phones come with the latest Android 16. Regarding the software update policy, the Reno 16 5G is set to receive 5 major Android OS upgrades and 6 years of security patch updates.
Reno 16 will receive updates through Android 21, and security updates will be supported through 2032.
The OnePlus 15R will only get 4 major OS updates and 6 years of security patch updates.
As the OnePlus 15R was launched in 2025 running Oxygen OS 16 on Android 16, it will continue to receive Android OS upgrades through Android 20, and security patch updates are covered through 2031.
Also Read: OPPO Enco Air 5 Launched in India: Price and Specifications
OPPO Reno 16 5G vs OnePlus 15R: Price Battle
The Reno 16 5G starts at Rs 61,999 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage
You can get the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant for Rs 67,999.
The OnePlus 15R is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant; the 12GB and 512GB storage variant costs Rs 59,999, and the top-tier 16GB RAM with 512GB storage costs Rs 61,999.
OPPO Reno 16 5G vs OnePlus 15R: Which One Should You Buy?
If you are a camera bug looking for a phone with a great set of cameras, the Oppo Reno 16 5G is the right choice.
Although the OnePlus 15R outperforms the Reno 16 5G in hardware specs, it falls seriously behind in camera performance.
We recommend the 15R for power users, especially gamers who need a powerful chipset, faster RAM, and more storage.
Image Credits: SmartPrix and Amateurphotographer
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FAQs
Which phone is better: OPPO Reno 16 5G or OnePlus 15R?
It depends on your needs. If you want a camera-centric phone, the Oppo Reno 16 series with a triple-camera setup and longer software support is the best choice. If gaming or longer battery life is your priority, the OnePlus 15R with a faster SoC, more storage, RAM, and a bigger battery is the right choice.
Which smartphone delivers better performance?
OnePlus 15R takes the lead with its powerful Qualcomm 8 Gen SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.
Which phone has the better cameras?
Oppo Reno 16 is the camera king here, offering a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, you get a 50MP sensor.The OnePlus 15 has a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Its front camera is a 32MP selfie shooter.
Which phone has the bigger battery: The Oppo Reno 16 or the OnePlus 15R?
On paper, the OnePlus 15R clearly takes the lead with its larger 7,400mAh battery, while the Oppo Reno 16 5G comes with a 6,700mAh battery, which is not bad by industry standards. Both phones support 80W fast wired charging.
Is the OPPO Reno 16 5G worth buying?
Yes, if camera quality is your top priority, the new design featuring an Oppo Bubble makes the Oppo Reno 16 a solid phone for the price. The only concerns with the Reno 16 are that it comes with a slightly smaller battery and ColorOS 16 bloatware apps.