Samsung Galaxy A27 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6: What You Should Know

Samsung just launched its new A series, the A27 5G, in India, offering significant specification upgrades over its predecessors. The phone is a strong competitor to the popular mid-range OnePlus Nord 6 in this price segment. If you plan to upgrade to a smartphone and are confused between the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G and the OnePlus Nord 6, we have a detailed comparison to help you decide.

Samsung New Phone Comes to India at Rs 22999 with Qualcomm Chip

OnePlus N6 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G: What is the Difference

Starting with design and feel, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G has a solid, boxy shape with curved sides inspired by the S series and a glossy rear finish.

The phone is available in light pink, light green, and black and has IP64 protection. The OnePlus Nord 6, meanwhile, aims to look and feel very premium.

The OnePlus Nord 6 mobile-phone offers extensive IP ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, as well as MIL-STD-810H certification.

The phone comes in Fresh Mint, Pitch Black, and Quick Silver colors.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord N6 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Same Price, Which is Better

Display

The A27 5G offers a larger 6.7-inch FHD 120Hz AMOLED panel with up to 800 nits in high-brightness mode and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The display is protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ and features a punch-hole camera on the front and tiny bezels on the sides.

The OnePlus Nord 6 flaunts a 6.78-inch 1.5K 165Hz AMOLED display on the front, with a high-brightness mode of 1800 nits and a peak brightness of 3600 nits.

Process, RAM and Storage

The Nord 6 also comes with “OnePlus Crystal Guard Glass protection,” which is almost equivalent to Victus+ protection on the A27.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, UFS 3.1 storage, and LPDDR5X RAM, promising a smooth user experience for gaming and multitasking.

The chipset is built on the 4nm architecture, coupled with an Adreno 710 GPU. The CPU has delivered an AnTuTu score of around 868,000.

The Nord 6 is also equipped with a Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The chipset is focused on delivering a “sub-flagship” experience, with support for premium flagship features such as advanced on-device AI, ray tracing, and Wi-Fi 7.

The chipset is built on the 4nm architecture, coupled with an Adreno 810 GPU, offering the best AI and gaming performance out of the box.

Also Read: Samsung New Phone Comes to India at Rs 22999 with Qualcomm Chip

Camera and Battery

On the performance side, the chipset has achieved a score of around 2.3 million on AnTuTu. Moving to the camera, the Galaxy A27 5G features a triple-housed camera with a pretty decent configuration, including a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

On the front, we get a 12MP selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole in the center. The OnePlus Nord 6 features a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a depth sensor on the rear. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter.

Lastly, the Galaxy A27 5G has a 5,000mAh battery but supports only 25W fast charging.

OnePlus leads with a massive 9,000mAh Silicon-carbon (Si-C) battery supporting 80W wired charging and 27W reverse wired charging.

Also Read: OnePlus N6 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G: What is the Difference

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 – Price Comparison

After launching the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, the Korean giant is offering a promo where eligible buyers get a direct Rs 3,000 price slash through Bank/UPI. The base variant with 6GB + 256GB starts at Rs 28,999 after discounts.

The 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 34,999 and can be purchased for Rs 31,999 after discounts.

The top-tier 8GB + 256GB configuration is priced at Rs 40,499 and can be purchased for Rs 37,499 after discounts. The Nord 6 offers two variants: an 8GB + 256GB for Rs 42,999 and a 12GB + 256GB for Rs 47,999.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 – Which One Should You Buy?

It’s clear that the OnePlus Nord 6 outperforms the Galaxy A27 5G in many areas, including design, IP rating, display, and especially battery and processor.

This makes sense because the OnePlus Nord 6 base variant is priced slightly above the top-tier Galaxy A27 5G.

If you have a strict budget of Rs 30,000 or less, the Galaxy A27 5G offers solid specs. On the software side, you get One UI on Android 16, and Samsung promises 6 years of OS and security patch upgrades. It also has a solid camera, where the OnePlus Nord 6 falls behind.

The OnePlus Nord 6 is an all-rounder phone that focuses on gaming but is not camera-centric. On the software side, Nord 6 falls behind: its update policy covers 4 years of Android OS updates, and you get 6 years of security patch updates.

If you are willing to pay a little extra, the Nord 6 is the right choice. We might see it discounted during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

What are your thoughts? Do you want us to compare any other handsets? Please feel free to share your comments in the section below.

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