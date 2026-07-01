Samsung Galaxy A27 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6: What You Should Know

Samsung just launched its new A series, the A27 5G, in India, offering significant specification upgrades over its predecessors. The phone is a strong competitor to the popular mid-range OnePlus Nord 6 in this price segment. If you plan to upgrade to a smartphone and are confused between the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G and the OnePlus Nord 6, we have a detailed comparison to help you decide.

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Key Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A27 5G launched recently, offering decent specs for the price. A detailed comparison shows that the OnePlus Nord 6, priced just above the top A27 5G variant, has overall great specs, except for the camera.
  • On the software side, the Galaxy A27 5G takes the edge with 6 years of OS and security updates, compared to the Nord 6's 4 years of OS and 6 years of security updates.
  • OnePlus takes the lead with a whopping 9,000 mAh battery, compared to the A27 5G’s 5,000 mAh.

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Samsung Galaxy A27 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 – Specification Comparison

samsung galaxy a27 5g vs oneplus nord 6

Starting with design and feel, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G has a solid, boxy shape with curved sides inspired by the S series and a glossy rear finish.

The phone is available in light pink, light green, and black and has IP64 protection. The OnePlus Nord 6, meanwhile, aims to look and feel very premium.

The OnePlus Nord 6 mobile-phone offers extensive IP ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, as well as MIL-STD-810H certification.

The phone comes in Fresh Mint, Pitch Black, and Quick Silver colors.