Samsung New Phone Comes to India at Rs 22999 with Qualcomm Chip

Samsung has launched a new phone in India, and it is priced at Rs 22,999. It is the Galaxy M47 5G, and it is an interesting offer. As brands are launching more expensive devices, and increasing the price of their existing phones, Samsung has launched something affordable for the users. The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G has a large display, and even features the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. This was a shield we used to see on premium phones earlier. Given the Galaxy M47 5G is an affordable device, this looks like good value for the consumers. Let’s take a look at the entire price list for variants and the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G.

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Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G has launched in India in two colours – Rogue Red andBlaze Blue. The price for the phone starts at Rs 22,999, and this includes launch price offers. The device will go on sale in India via Amazon on July 4, 2026.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Specifications in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M47 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It supports 120Hz refresh rate and can reach a peak brightness of 1400nits. The screen boasts Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on top. The phone comes with Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC built on a 4nm architecture. The phone is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. With a microSD card, users can stretch the memory up to 2TB. It will run on Android 16 based One UI 8.5 out of the box.