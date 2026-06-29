TRAI Data Shows BSNL Continues to Hold a Strong Position in India’s Broadband Market

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) continued to hold a strong position in India’s broadband market at the end of May 2026, according to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). TRAI data showed that BSNL had 27.52 million broadband subscribers across both wired and wireless broadband services, making it the country’s fourth largest broadband service provider.

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Key Highlights BSNL had 27.52 million broadband subscribers at the end of May 2026, ranking fourth among India's broadband service providers.

The state-run operator remained India's third largest fixed wired broadband provider with 4.50 million subscribers, according to TRAI.

India's total broadband subscriber base increased to 1,080.15 million in May 2026, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.63 percent.

BSNL also ranked fourth in wireless broadband with 23.02 million subscribers, behind Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

The top five broadband service providers together accounted for 98.59 percent of India's broadband subscriber base at the end of May 2026.

Reliance Jio led the broadband market with 529.61 million subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel with 376.11 million and Vodafone Idea with 129.21 million subscribers. BSNL ranked fourth with 27.52 million broadband subscribers, ahead of Atria Convergence Technologies, which had 2.43 million subscribers.

The top five broadband service providers together accounted for 98.59 percent of India’s broadband subscriber base at the end of May 2026.

TRAI also reported that India’s total broadband subscriber base increased from 1,073.44 million at the end of April 2026 to 1,080.15 million at the end of May 2026, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.63 percent.