TRAI Data Shows BSNL Continues to Hold a Strong Position in India’s Broadband Market

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) continued to hold a strong position in India’s broadband market at the end of May 2026, according to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). TRAI data showed that BSNL had 27.52 million broadband subscribers across both wired and wireless broadband services, making it the country’s fourth largest broadband service provider.
Reliance Jio led the broadband market with 529.61 million subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel with 376.11 million and Vodafone Idea with 129.21 million subscribers. BSNL ranked fourth with 27.52 million broadband subscribers, ahead of Atria Convergence Technologies, which had 2.43 million subscribers.
The top five broadband service providers together accounted for 98.59 percent of India’s broadband subscriber base at the end of May 2026.
TRAI also reported that India’s total broadband subscriber base increased from 1,073.44 million at the end of April 2026 to 1,080.15 million at the end of May 2026, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.63 percent.
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BSNL Remained the Third Largest Fixed Wired Broadband Provider
BSNL also retained its position among India’s leading fixed wired broadband providers. According to TRAI, the state-run operator had 4.50 million fixed wired broadband subscribers at the end of May 2026, making it the third largest fixed wired access broadband provider in the country.
Reliance Jio led the segment with 14.47 million subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel with 10.98 million subscribers. BSNL ranked third, ahead of Atria Convergence Technologies, which had 2.43 million subscribers, and Kerala Vision Broadband, which had 1.51 million subscribers.
The top five fixed wired broadband providers together accounted for 71.53 percent of the market at the end of May 2026. TRAI classifies fixed wired broadband under technologies such as DSL, FTTx, Ethernet/LAN, cable modem and Internet Leased Lines (ILL).
India’s fixed wired broadband subscriber base increased from 46.84 million in April 2026 to 47.40 million in May 2026, registering a monthly growth rate of 1.18 percent.
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BSNL Ranked Fourth in Wireless Broadband
Apart from its fixed broadband business, BSNL also remained among India’s major wireless broadband providers. According to TRAI, BSNL had 23.02 million wireless broadband subscribers at the end of May 2026, placing it fourth behind Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.
Jio led the wireless broadband segment with 515.14 million subscribers, followed by Airtel with 365.13 million, Vodafone Idea with 129.21 million, and BSNL with 23.02 million subscribers. Wireless broadband includes both fixed wireless access (FWA) and mobile wireless access services.
India’s Broadband Base Continued to Grow
India’s broadband market continued to expand during May 2026 according to TRAI, the country’s total broadband subscriber base reached 1,080.15 million at the end of May 2026. Fixed wired broadband subscribers increased to 47.40 million, fixed wireless access broadband subscribers reached 17.97 million, while mobile wireless broadband subscribers rose to 1,014.79 million.
According to the latest TRAI data, BSNL remained India’s fourth largest broadband service provider overall and the country’s third largest fixed wired broadband provider at the end of May 2026, maintaining a significant presence in India’s broadband market alongside the country’s larger private telecom operators.
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FAQs
How many broadband subscribers did BSNL have in May 2026?
According to TRAI, BSNL had 27.52 million broadband subscribers at the end of May 2026, making it the country's fourth largest broadband service provider.
Where does BSNL rank in India's fixed wired broadband market?
TRAI data shows BSNL was the third largest fixed wired broadband provider in India at the end of May 2026, with 4.50 million fixed wired broadband subscribers.
Which companies were India's largest broadband service providers in May 2026?
According to TRAI, Reliance Jio was the largest broadband provider with 529.61 million subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel (376.11 million), Vodafone Idea (129.21 million), BSNL (27.52 million), and Atria Convergence Technologies (2.43 million).
How many broadband subscribers did India have at the end of May 2026?
TRAI reported that India's total broadband subscriber base increased to 1,080.15 million at the end of May 2026, up from 1,073.44 million in April 2026.
How many wireless broadband subscribers did BSNL have in May 2026?
According to TRAI, BSNL had 23.02 million wireless broadband subscribers at the end of May 2026, ranking fourth behind Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.