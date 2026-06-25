Indian telecom service providers Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) recorded gains in wireless subscribers during May 2026, while state-owned operators BSNL and MTNL reported subscriber losses, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) Telecom Subscription Data for May 2026, released on June 25, 2026. The data show that the total number of wireless (mobile and Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased from 1,288.96 million at the end of April 2026 to 1,294.46 million at the end of May 2026, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.43 percent. Likewise, the number of wireless (mobile) subscribers rose from 1,271.90 million to 1,277.00 million during the same period, reflecting a growth rate of 0.40 percent. Wireless tele-density in India increased from 90.28 percent to 90.61 percent. (M2M cellular mobile connections have also been included.)

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FWA Subscribers — 5G and UBR Breakdown

Total wireless 5G FWA subscribers increased from 12.55 million at the end of April 2026 to 12.73 million at the end of May 2026, with 6.35 million (49.84 percent) in urban areas and 6.39 million (50.16 percent) in rural areas.

As of May 2026, Bharti Airtel reported a 5G FWA subscriber base of 3,764,262 (an addition of 7,773), while Reliance Jio reported 8,968,567 (an addition of 174,817) 5G FWA users, bringing the total to 12,732,829.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, the only operator reporting UBR FWA subscribers, increased its UBR FWA base from 4,505,055 at the end of April 2026 to 4,732,703 at the end of May 2026, adding 227,648 users.

“The number of total wireless FWA subscribers using UBR technology (UBR FWA) stood at 4.73 million at the end of May 2026 with subscriptions in urban and rural areas of 3.38 million and 1.36 million respectively. The shares of urban and rural wireless (UBR FWA) subscribers in total wireless (UBR FWA) subscribers were 71.35 percent and 28.65 percent respectively, at the end of May 2026.”