Airtel Tops April 2026 Wireless Subscriber Gains, Jio Follows Closely: TRAI Report

Indian telecom service providers Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) recorded gains in wireless subscribers during the month, while MTNL reported subscriber losses, according to TRAI’s Telecom Subscription Data as of the end of April 2026. The data show that the total number of wireless (mobile and Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased from 1,282.33 million at the end of March 2026 to 1,288.96 million at the end of April 2026, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.52 percent. Likewise, the number of wireless (mobile) subscribers rose from 1,265.73 million to 1,271.90 million during the same period, reflecting a growth rate of 0.49 percent. Wireless tele-density in India increased from 89.88 percent to 90.28 percent. (M2M cellular mobile connections have also been included.)

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Key Highlights

  • Total wireless subscribers increased to 1,288.96 million, growing 0.52 percent month-on-month.
  • Jio and Airtel together contributed over 6 million+ new mobile subscribers in April 2026.
  • 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) users rose to 12.55 million, led by Jio (around 70 percent share).
  • Airtel leads M2M (IoT) connectivity with nearly 62 percent market share.
  • India’s tele-density improved to 90.28 percent, reflecting continued digital penetration.

FWA Subscribers — 5G and UBR Breakdown

Total wireless 5G FWA subscribers increased from 12.32 million at the end of March 2026 to 12.55 million at the end of April 2026, with 6.26 million (49.90 percent) in urban areas and 6.29 million (50.10 percent) in rural areas.