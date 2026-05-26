Unreliable grid power, diesel shortages and rising fuel prices are threatening to disrupt operations for telecom operators and tower companies, as firms grapple with escalating costs driven by increased reliance on diesel generators during power outages, according to a Moneycontrol report by Danish Khan dated May 26, 2026.

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Reference: Indian Telecom Sector Flags Power Outages, Diesel Curbs, and Supply Chain Disruptions

Diesel Supply Restrictions Hit Telecom Infrastructure

Telecom operators and infrastructure providers have informed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that restrictions on diesel supplies in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are affecting fuel availability for mobile towers, data centres and other telecom infrastructure.

Rising Dependence on Backup Power Deepens Cost Pressures

Unnamed industry executives were quoted as saying that said persistent load shedding and weak grid reliability are forcing companies to depend more heavily on diesel-powered backup systems.

The concerns were raised during a May 22 meeting convened by the DoT’s disaster management unit with the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), telecom operators, tower companies and network equipment providers to assess the impact of the Iran war on the sector.

Operators also reportedly flagged supply-chain disruptions affecting telecom equipment, semiconductors, fibre components, petro-plastics and helium gas, warning that delays and shortages could significantly increase network deployment and maintenance costs.

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