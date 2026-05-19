Airtel, Indus Towers Step Up Push to Reduce Diesel Dependence at Telecom Sites

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel has continued expanding solar power deployment across its network infrastructure. Over the last two years, Airtel has solarised nearly 27,000 network sites. “We are amplifying our efforts, in collaboration with Indus Towers, to significantly reduce dependence on diesel by transitioning to high-powered batteries and alternate sources of energy,” Bharti Airtel said in its recent Q4 FY26 release dated May 13, 2026.

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Key Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel has solarized nearly 27,000 telecom network sites over the last two years.
  • Airtel currently operates around 42,000 network sites with solar energy access across India.
  • The company aims to eliminate diesel dependency by deploying high-powered batteries and renewable energy solutions.
  • Frequent power outages and rising diesel prices are increasing operational costs for telecom tower infrastructure providers.
  • Airtel’s collaboration with Indus Towers is focused on scaling clean energy adoption and improving network sustainability.

Why Telecom Towers Depend on Diesel Backup Systems

Telecom infrastructure is deployed extensively across the country, with lakhs of BTS towers and small cells requiring electricity to operate. In the event of power failures or interruptions, telecom equipment falls back on battery, diesel, or solar backup systems to provide users with uninterrupted connectivity. You may have encountered situations where specific towers or locations experience poor connectivity or a “No Network” state during power disruptions. These issues are often caused by prolonged power outages, diesel supply constraints, and rising fuel costs.

Reference: Indian Telecom Sector Flags Power Outages, Diesel Curbs, and Supply Chain Disruptions: Report