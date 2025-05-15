Airtel Solarises Over 30,000 Network Sites in Major ESG Milestone



Bharti Airtel has solarised over 30,000 network sites as part of its commitment to sustainable network connectivity, reducing its carbon footprint while simultaneously lowering costs. The company highlights that sustainability is a key focus of Airtel's ESG strategy. This follows an earlier milestone, where Airtel solarised over 3,300 network sites in Q3 FY25.

Green 5G and AI Power Network Efficiency

Gopal Vittal, Vice-Chairman and MD of Bharti Airtel, stated during the company's recent earnings call that they have "now solarised more than 30,708 sites." Other recent initiatives highlighted by Vittal include a collaboration with Nokia on green 5G and the use of AI/ML to improve the energy efficiency of Airtel's radio network.

AI-Driven Sustainable Data Center

Beyond the mobile division, Airtel's data center arm, Nextra, has also made strides in sustainability. It became the first data center in India to deploy AI for next-generation facilities, which the company said helped in "increasing asset life and reducing non-IT power consumption by 10 percent each."

"Recent initiatives included collaboration with Nokia on green 5G, the use of AI/ML to improve energy efficiency of our radio network. Nextra is the first data centre in India also to deploy AI for next-gen facilities, increasing the asset life and reducing non-IT power consumption by 10 percent each. We have now solarised more than 30,708 sites," Vittal said during the company's Q4FY25 earnings webinar.

Airtel Sites Tagged as Green

Overall, Vittal noted that Airtel is "advancing on its ESG agenda with consistent progress."

As reported in December last year, over 58 percent of Bharti Airtel's network sites are now tagged as green sites. This means that more than half of Airtel’s network sites are powered by renewable energy sources or are designed to be energy-efficient, thereby reducing their environmental impact.

