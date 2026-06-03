Jio Would be Happy Looking at TRAI Assessment of Airtel Priority Postpaid

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telco, will be happy about regulator’s early assessment of Airtel Priority Postpaid service. The priority postpaid service offers a more optimised network to the users for a better experience. TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) is assessing the service to see if it vilates the net neutrality norms in any manner. The early assessment indicates that it does not do that, as per PTI. Jio would be happy looking at this development.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights TRAI's initial assessment reportedly suggests Airtel's Priority Postpaid service does not violate net neutrality norms.

This could be positive news for Reliance Jio, which is also planning consumer-focused 5G slicing services.

Jio already has extensive 5G SA coverage across India.

TRAI's review is still ongoing, and a final decision is yet to be announced.

Airtel says the service has minimal impact on prepaid users.

Jio is Also Planning to Launch 5G Slicing

Reliance Jio is also planning to launch its 5G slicing service for the regular consumers. The telco is already offering it to the enterprise customers. In the near future, if all goes well for Airtel in this department, Jio will also be able to launch it. Jio has a much wider 5G SA (standalone) coverage in the country.

To enable 5G slicing, the telcos need SA coverage in the country. Note that TRAI is still in the assessment stage for Airtel’s service. So not everything is clear right now. We will only get to know the final assessment in a couple of weeks or months. There is no specific timeline detailed by the regulator for when a decision will come.

At present, it is only the preliminary assessment which has been completed. So far, things look good for Airtel. The priority postpaid is under everyone’s eye, including the customers, regulator and the government. There are varied opinions about the service, even from the customers’ side. The final call will come from the regulator ultimately.

Read More