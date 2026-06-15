India’s private telecom operators now offer 5G services across a large part of the country, but the cost of entry into the 5G ecosystem varies from one operator to another for users looking to experience 5G without spending too much, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea each offer prepaid plans that include 5G access along with data and calling benefits. Here is a look at the most affordable 5G plans currently available from the three operators.

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Key Highlights All three private telecom operators now offer 5G services in India.

Reliance Jio has the cheapest 5G prepaid plan at Rs 198.

Vodafone Idea offers 5G even with a 1.5GB daily data plan.

Bharti Airtel starts 5G access with its Rs 379 plan.

Jio remains the most affordable option for users wanting to try 5G.

The cheapest plan does not necessarily mean the best value. However, it does mean that you will have to shell out the least amount on money in the short-term to get active service from the operators. Note that all the plans we are talking about here will come with service validity, and none of them will be any kind of data vouchers.

Bharti Airtel Cheapest 5G Plan

Bharti Airtel’s cheapest 5G plan right now costs Rs 379 this plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There is unlimited 5G, but again, it is capped at a usage of 300GB every 30 days. There are additional benefits with the plan including Google One Cloud Storage of 30GB for one month, free Apple Music for up to 6 months, and this plan is available in every telecom circle of the country.