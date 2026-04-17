Bharti Airtel Advises Customers to Opt for this Instead of AirFiber

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

So Bharti Airtel, not once or twice, but several times has said that fiber is superior to AirFiber. So if you have fiber in your home or office area, you should pick that over AirFiber.

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Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, runs one of the largest AirFiber businesses in India.
  • The company has millions of users on its portfolio using this service.
  • Airtel offers AirFiber services in areas where fiber can’t be deployed right away.

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bharti airtel advises customers to opt for

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, runs one of the largest AirFiber businesses in India. The company has millions of users on its portfolio using this service. Airtel offers AirFiber services in areas where fiber can’t be deployed right away. Of course, it is built on the 5G layer, and now the telecom operator is also upgrading it to 5G SA (standalone) powered AirFiber service. AirFiber is a marketed term, meanwhile the technical term of this service is called Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).




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The telecom operator has advised customers against opting for the AirFiber service in a certain scenario. So what is this scenario? Let’s discuss it below.

Airtel Asks Customers Not to Pick AirFiber If They Have…

So Bharti Airtel, not once or twice, but several times has said that fiber is superior to AirFiber. So if you have fiber in your home or office area, you should pick that over AirFiber. What’s worth noting here is that AirFiber and fiber come at the same cost. The data bundled with the AirFiber is 1TB, but with fiber, that’s more than 3TB for the same price (for Airtel and Jio customers). At this point, only Jio and Airtel are offering AirFiber service to customers.

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Vodafone Idea has showcased the technology several times at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) now, however, they haven’t really launched it yet.

AirFiber service quality depends a lot on network congestion and more factors, meanwhile there’s no such worries when we are using a fiber connection. The purpose of AirFiber is to fill connectivity gaps faster, but ultimately, if you have fiber in your area or get it in the future, then you should upgrade from the AirFiber to fiber as soon as possible for a better experience and more data as well.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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