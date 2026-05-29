OpenAI Says Codex Usage in India Has Grown 27x Since Early 2026

India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for OpenAI’s Codex, with the company revealing that weekly active users in the country have increased 27 times since the start of 2026. The update was shared by OpenAI on the sidelines of Mumbai Tech Week and highlights the growing role of AI-powered tools among developers, startups and professionals across India.

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Key Highlights OpenAI said Codex weekly active users in India have grown 27 times since the start of 2026.

India is now among the top five global markets for Codex adoption and among the top ten for overall engagement.

More than a quarter of Codex usage in India is now related to non-coding tasks such as research, drafting and workflow organisation.

Thomas Jeng said AI adoption in India is expanding beyond developers to founders, researchers and business teams.

OpenAI has already partnered with companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Razorpay to expand enterprise AI adoption in India.

According to OpenAI, daily interactions with Codex in India have also grown significantly, rising more than 20 times by late April compared to the beginning of the year. The company said India is now among the top five countries globally for Codex adoption and among the top ten for overall engagement.

Codex Is Expanding Beyond Software Development

While Codex is widely known as a tool that helps developers write and work with code, OpenAI says its use in India is expanding well beyond software development. More than a quarter of Codex requests from Indian users are now related to non-coding tasks.

Users are increasingly relying on the platform to synthesise information, draft documents, automate research tasks and organise workflows and communication. The trend suggests that AI tools are becoming useful across a broader range of professional activities rather than being limited to programming alone.

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