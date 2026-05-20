Google Announces Gemini 3.5 Flash, its Best AI Model Yet

Google has announced its most capable AI (artificial intelligence) model yet – Gemini 3.5 Flash. Google announced it at the Google I/O 2026. It is faster, and more intelligent and capable than the Gemini 3.1 Pro in tasks such as Coding, UI control, Agentic nature, Expert Tasks, and more.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Google has officially announced Gemini 3.5 Flash at Google I/O 2026.

Google claims Gemini 3.5 Flash is its most capable AI model yet for coding, agentic workflows, UI control, and expert-level tasks.

The company said Gemini 3.5 Flash outperforms Gemini 3.1 Pro across several benchmarks including Terminal-Bench 2.1, GDPval-AA, and MCP Atlas.

Gemini 3.5 Flash is now the default AI model powering the Gemini app and AI Mode in Google Search globally.

Google also introduced Gemini Spark, a new 24/7 AI personal assistant initially available for Google AI Ultra subscribers priced at $100 per month.

Google said, “It’s our strongest agentic and coding model yet, outperforming Gemini 3.1 Pro on challenging coding and agentic benchmarks like Terminal-Bench 2.1 (76.2%), GDPval-AA (1656 Elo) and MCP Atlas (83.6%), and leading in multimodal understanding (84.2% on CharXiv Reasoning). When looking at output tokens per second, it is 4 times faster than other frontier models.”

The Gemini 3.5 Flash is now the default model for the Gemini app, and AI Mode in Search globally. Google has also announced Gemini Spark, which will come soon for the users. It is a new personal assistant powered by the Gemini 3.5 Flash and it will 24/7, helping you navigate your digital life. However, firstly, it will be available for the Google AI Ultra susbcription users.

Read More