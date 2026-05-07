Airtel Business Launches AI-Ready Zero Trust Cybersecurity Platform for Enterprises

Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, has launched Airtel Secure Workforce, a fully managed and unified Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA)-based cybersecurity platform aimed at enterprises. The company said the platform is the first of its kind in India and is designed to provide end-to-end, compliance-ready security for organisations navigating an increasingly complex digital threat landscape.

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Airtel Secure Workforce Built on Zero Trust Architecture

“Airtel Business has built Airtel Secure Workforce — the country’s first-ever, fully managed and unified Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) security platform with an end-to-end, compliance-ready security stack for enterprises,” the company announced on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

The launch comes at a time when cyberattacks are growing in scale and sophistication, with more than two million cybersecurity incidents reported globally in 2025 alone. According to the official release, Airtel Secure Workforce is powered by Airtel’s nationwide network infrastructure and 24×7 expert monitoring, offering enterprises integrated protection across users, devices, networks, applications and data.

Platform Targets Compliance and Cost Optimisation

According to Airtel Business, the platform is built to support compliance with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and is aimed at reducing the operational burden on organisations by replacing fragmented, multi-vendor security deployments with a unified security framework. The company said the solution can help enterprises optimise cybersecurity spending by up to 30 per cent while strengthening endpoint detection, response capabilities and secure remote access.

Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business, said, “Enterprises today are under mounting pressure to protect end users and devices in the constantly-evolving, targeted, AI-powered attacks. Building on our leadership in secure connectivity and cybersecurity, we have designed Airtel Secure Workforce to protect users, data and devices anytime, anywhere. The solution offers end-to-end protection that combines connectivity and managed security backed by 24×7 expert vigilance. Its unified approach will help us to deliver maximum value to our enterprise customers enabling them to unlock up to 30 per cent optimisation in their security spends and stay focused on their business growth, confident that they are protected.”

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