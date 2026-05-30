Jio Is Now Poised to Help Lead India Into the Digital Future: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has said that India is witnessing a once-in-a-generation transformation powered by technology, artificial intelligence (AI), digital connectivity, and energy transition, with Jio set to play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s digital future.

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In his statement to shareholders on May 27, 2026, Ambani said the world is undergoing rapid change as industries, technologies, and nations are being fundamentally reshaped. “Global supply chains are being reconfigured. The energy transition is accelerating. The exponential rise of data and artificial intelligence is reshaping the architecture of the modern world. In such moments, history is not inherited—it is created,” he said.

India as a Global Technology Power

He noted that India is no longer merely participating in the global economy but increasingly shaping it, driven by scale, demographic strength, digital depth, and entrepreneurial energy.

“India stands at the forefront of this transformation. With its scale, demographic strength, digital depth, and entrepreneurial energy, India is not merely participating in the global economy—it is increasingly shaping it. Our aspiration of Atmanirbharta is now evolving into global leadership,” he said.

According to Ambani, Reliance has consistently prepared for these transitions by investing ahead of the curve and building capabilities aligned with India’s national priorities.

“Reliance was built for moments like these. We do not follow change—we build for it, ahead of it,” Ambani said.

“This is India’s decade—not by chance, but by choice and conviction. Reliance was built on this belief. Reliance was built to serve India—and to scale with its aspirations,” he added.

Jio’s Next Phase: From Telecom to Global Tech Platform

A major focus of the address was the future of Jio, which Ambani described as one of the most significant corporate transformations in India’s history. He said Jio’s journey is still unfolding as the company evolves into a global technology leader.

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