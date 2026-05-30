Jio Is Now Poised to Help Lead India Into the Digital Future: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has said that India is witnessing a once-in-a-generation transformation powered by technology, artificial intelligence (AI), digital connectivity, and energy transition, with Jio set to play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s digital future.
In his statement to shareholders on May 27, 2026, Ambani said the world is undergoing rapid change as industries, technologies, and nations are being fundamentally reshaped. “Global supply chains are being reconfigured. The energy transition is accelerating. The exponential rise of data and artificial intelligence is reshaping the architecture of the modern world. In such moments, history is not inherited—it is created,” he said.
He noted that India is no longer merely participating in the global economy but increasingly shaping it, driven by scale, demographic strength, digital depth, and entrepreneurial energy.
“India stands at the forefront of this transformation. With its scale, demographic strength, digital depth, and entrepreneurial energy, India is not merely participating in the global economy—it is increasingly shaping it. Our aspiration of Atmanirbharta is now evolving into global leadership,” he said.
According to Ambani, Reliance has consistently prepared for these transitions by investing ahead of the curve and building capabilities aligned with India’s national priorities.
“Reliance was built for moments like these. We do not follow change—we build for it, ahead of it,” Ambani said.
“This is India’s decade—not by chance, but by choice and conviction. Reliance was built on this belief. Reliance was built to serve India—and to scale with its aspirations,” he added.
“As Jio evolves into a global technology leader, we are taking deliberate steps to strengthen its institutional framework, enhance transparency, and prepare it for the opportunities ahead,” Ambani said, adding, “We will continue to evaluate strategic pathways that can broaden stakeholder participation and support Jio’s long-term growth, always guided by the principle of sustainable value creation.”
“Our vision is clear: to position Jio at the forefront of the global digital revolution—driving innovation across connectivity, artificial intelligence, cloud, and digital services,” he said.
Highlighting the telecom and technology platform’s broader national role, Ambani stated, “From connecting India to empowering India, Jio is now poised to help lead India into the digital future.”
The Reliance chairman also stressed that despite expansion across energy, digital, and consumer platforms, the company’s vision remains rooted in India. “As we expand across energy, digital, and consumer platforms, we remain anchored in a simple truth: Our vision is global, but our purpose remains deeply Indian,” he said.
Reliance Intelligence and Sovereign AI
On artificial intelligence, Ambani announced that Reliance has launched “Reliance Intelligence” with the aim of democratizing AI and ensuring that sovereign AI capabilities are designed, developed, and scaled in India while being made accessible to individuals, enterprises, and institutions.
“In the age of intelligence, we have initiated Reliance Intelligence with a singular vision: to ensure that the power of artificial intelligence is not concentrated, but democratised. We aspire to create sovereign AI capabilities that are designed in India, scaled in India, and made accessible to every Indian—empowering individuals, enterprises, and institutions alike,” Ambani said.
Green Energy Push
In the energy sector, he described the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex as a defining initiative representing India’s transition toward clean, secure, and affordable energy. The project integrates solar photovoltaic manufacturing, energy storage, and green energy infrastructure to strengthen India’s energy independence.
Retail and Media Expansion
Ambani also highlighted Reliance Retail’s expanding role in reshaping India’s consumer economy. He said the retail business is redefining how Indians buy, consume, and experience products and services, while Reliance’s media and digital platforms continue to transform storytelling and customer engagement.
JioHotstar
“Our media platform, JioHotstar, is reimagining storytelling for a Billion voices—bringing together technology, creativity, and cultural relevance to shape how India experiences content,” Ambani said speaking about OTT platform, JioHotstar.
Financial Performance
“Our financial performance reflects not just growth, but the strength and discipline that underpin it.”
“RIL has become the first Indian company to cross USD 10 billion in annual net profit.”
Reliance Industries reported strong financial performance for FY 2025-26, recording consolidated revenues of Rs 11,75,919 crore, EBITDA of Rs 2,07,911 crore, and net profit of Rs 95,754 crore. Ambani said the results reflect the company’s financial discipline, execution capabilities, and resilience amid global uncertainty.
He also underlined the company’s responsibility toward sustainability and inclusive growth, noting that artificial intelligence and the global energy transition will shape not just economies but also the quality of life for generations to come.
“True leadership is measured not just by growth, but by impact,” Ambani said, while reiterating Reliance’s commitment to building sustainable businesses, creating opportunities, and ensuring that growth remains aligned with the interests of society and the environment.
Reaffirming Reliance’s long-term philosophy, Ambani concluded, “What is good for India is good for Reliance. The story of India’s rise will be written in this decade—and we intend to contribute significantly towards its most defining chapters.”
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