Vodafone Idea is Trying to Bank on Airtel’s Priority Postpaid

Vodafone Idea is directly attacking the service launched by Airtel recently, which is Priority Postpaid. The priority postpaid is basically 5G network slicing, which promises a superior experience for the postpaid consumers. Airtel’s prepaid consumers, at this point, could be worried about a downgraded experience. While Airtel has maintained that it is not reducing the experience of the prepaid consumers in any manner, there are questions in the minds of people, especially as the service is under government lens too.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea is positioning itself against Bharti Airtel by promoting equal treatment for both prepaid and postpaid users.

Vodafone Idea says it does not offer “preferential treatment” and believes every customer should receive a fair and consistent network experience.

The campaign appears to target prepaid users concerned about Airtel’s new Priority Postpaid service based on 5G network slicing.

Vi is aggressively expanding its 4G and 5G footprint across India to strengthen network quality and attract new subscribers.

Airtel maintains that its Priority Postpaid service does not negatively impact prepaid customers and is available to all postpaid users without additional charges.

Capitalising on this situation, Vodafone Idea is trying to add new customers. The telco, known for offering REDX postpaid plans, is saying that we don’t do ‘preferential treatment’ when it comes to customers. The telco said that every customer deserves a fair and consistent network experience.

Vodafone Idea Launches Aggressive Campaign to Add Users

Vi has launched an aggressive campaign for adding new prepaid and postpaid users, and is telling people that they will get equal priority and treatment. The telco is continuously strengthening its network capabilities by rolling out 4G and 5G in new areas and towns of the country.

This has helped the telco in growing its overall subscriber base in the short-term. Vodafone Idea is basically trying to get the prepaid customers, who are confused or are feeling dejected because the postpaid users are now getting priority services, or better services.

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