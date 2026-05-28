Itel 4G Feature Phone Users Now Eligible for Jio’s Rs 123 4G Feature Phone Plan

Itel has announced that users of its 4G feature phones are now eligible for Reliance Jio’s Rs 123 monthly recharge plan, expanding access to affordable mobile connectivity options for consumers across India. The move extends the plan beyond Jio-branded feature phones to Itel’s entire 4G feature phone portfolio, according to multiple media reports.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio’s Rs 123 recharge plan is now available for Itel 4G feature phone users across India.

The prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling and 0.5GB data per day for 28 days.

Itel users can also access Jio’s Rs 234, Rs 369, and Rs 1,234 recharge plans.

Jio has reportedly renamed JioBharat Phone Plans as 4G Feature Phone Plans.

Itel currently operates through over 1.3 lakh retail outlets and 1,000+ service centres in India.

Also Read: TRAI Pulls Up Reliance Jio Over Tariff Practices, Sets April 14 Deadline for Compliance

Jio’s Rs 123 Plan Now Available for Itel 4G Feature Phones

Jio’s Rs 123 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network, along with 0.5GB of data per day for 28 days, amounting to a total of 14GB of data per recharge cycle. According to Itel, the plan can help feature phone users save nearly Rs 1,000 annually, making it one of the most cost-effective recharge options on the market.

In addition to the Rs 123 recharge, Itel users can also access other Jio prepaid plans, including Rs 234 for 56 days, Rs 369 for 84 days, and Rs 1234 for 336 days, each bundled with 0.5GB daily data benefits. Previously restricted to Jio’s own feature phones, these plans are now available across Itel’s entire 4G feature phone portfolio.

Itel Expands Retail and Service Network Across India

Itel has reportedly strengthened its presence across India through a retail network spanning over 1.3 lakh outlets and more than 1,000 service centres. The company also provides a one-year counter replacement policy for manufacturing defects, enabling customers to replace faulty devices directly at retail stores.