Jio OTT Pass is Great

Reliance Jio has launched a Rs 200 OTT pass bundling 15 OTT subscriptions, 1000+ TV channels, and 30GB of high-speed data for prepaid users.

The plan includes premium entertainment platforms such as YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Video Mobile, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5.

Jio has significantly upgraded the bundled data from 5GB earlier to 30GB now, making the OTT pass much more practical for streaming content on the go.

The inclusion of YouTube Premium alone adds strong value, as its standalone subscription typically costs close to the plan price itself.

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The OTT pass is available only for prepaid users who already have an active base plan with service validity.

Reliance Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass

Reliance Jio Rs 200 OTT pass comes with 15 OTT subscriptions along with 1000 TV channels. The OTT subscriptions bundled with this plan are – YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanccha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Hoichoi, FanCode, Times Play, Taranag Plus, and JioTV.

There are more than a 1000 TV channels (IPTV) bundled as well for the users. The pack validity is just 28 days, and the total data bundled with the plan is 30GB. This is high-speed 4G data.

Why this Plan from Jio is Great

Reliance Jio is offering this plan to every prepaid customer in India. The OTT subscriptions it bundles is pretty great. The fact that there’s YouTube Premium, for which you would anyway have to shell out Rs 149 a month, makes this a great bundle. FanCode allows you to watch all the live sporting actions. With the Prime Video Mobile and JioHotstar, you can watch some of the best entertaining content in the movie and TV shows segment. Then there are of course other platforms along with live TV channels which will just be a bonus add-on.

Note that only prepaid customers with active base plans which have service validity can recharge with this one. Otherwise, the data benefits of this plan won’t work. The OTT pass has been designed to offer more for less to the consumers. Earlier, this same plan used to come with 5GB of data. Compared to that, today, you will get 25GB data more, which will help you in streaming content from these OTT platforms on the go. Note that this is 4G data.

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