Jio OTT Pass is Great

Highlights
- Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator recently launched an OTT (over-the-top) pass for the consumers.
- TelecomTalk has already covered the benefits of the plan.
- Here, we will talk about why this plan is a great offer for Indian consumers.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator recently launched an OTT (over-the-top) pass for the consumers. TelecomTalk has already covered the benefits of the plan. Here, we will talk about why this plan is a great offer for Indian consumers. Today, every consumer who is a data subscriber is mostly consuming entertainment content from one or more OTT platforms. But the thing is, most of the good content is behind a subscription paywall and purchasing subscriptions to multiple platforms is not feasible in the medium-to-long term. Thus, this Rs 200 plan, which is a decent price point, acts as the perfect medium for users to get access to multiple OTT platforms, that too with plenty of beneifts. The kind of data benefit this plan bundles for the consumers makes it a great offer. Let’s take a look at the benefits quickly before we talk more.
Key Highlights
- Reliance Jio has launched a Rs 200 OTT pass bundling 15 OTT subscriptions, 1000+ TV channels, and 30GB of high-speed data for prepaid users.
- The plan includes premium entertainment platforms such as YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Video Mobile, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5.
- Jio has significantly upgraded the bundled data from 5GB earlier to 30GB now, making the OTT pass much more practical for streaming content on the go.
- The inclusion of YouTube Premium alone adds strong value, as its standalone subscription typically costs close to the plan price itself.
Reliance Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass
Reliance Jio Rs 200 OTT pass comes with 15 OTT subscriptions along with 1000 TV channels. The OTT subscriptions bundled with this plan are – YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanccha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Hoichoi, FanCode, Times Play, Taranag Plus, and JioTV.
There are more than a 1000 TV channels (IPTV) bundled as well for the users. The pack validity is just 28 days, and the total data bundled with the plan is 30GB. This is high-speed 4G data.
Why this Plan from Jio is Great
Reliance Jio is offering this plan to every prepaid customer in India. The OTT subscriptions it bundles is pretty great. The fact that there’s YouTube Premium, for which you would anyway have to shell out Rs 149 a month, makes this a great bundle. FanCode allows you to watch all the live sporting actions. With the Prime Video Mobile and JioHotstar, you can watch some of the best entertaining content in the movie and TV shows segment. Then there are of course other platforms along with live TV channels which will just be a bonus add-on.
Note that only prepaid customers with active base plans which have service validity can recharge with this one. Otherwise, the data benefits of this plan won’t work. The OTT pass has been designed to offer more for less to the consumers. Earlier, this same plan used to come with 5GB of data. Compared to that, today, you will get 25GB data more, which will help you in streaming content from these OTT platforms on the go. Note that this is 4G data.
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FAQs
What is included in Reliance Jio’s Rs 200 OTT Pass?
The plan includes subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms, access to more than 1000 IPTV channels, and 30GB of high-speed 4G data with 28 days validity.
Which OTT platforms are included in the Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass?
The pass bundles services including YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, FanCode, Hoichoi, SunNXT, and several others.
Can every Jio customer recharge with this OTT Pass?
No. Only prepaid users with an active base plan that already includes service validity can use this OTT add-on pack properly.
How much data does the Jio OTT Pass provide?
The plan comes with 30GB of high-speed 4G data for the 28-day validity period.
Why is Jio’s Rs 200 OTT Pass considered a good value plan?
The plan combines multiple premium OTT subscriptions, live TV channels, and substantial data benefits at a relatively affordable price, making it cheaper than purchasing individual subscriptions separately.