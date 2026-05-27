RIL Says Jio Now Connects 524 Million Subscribers Across India, More Than North America’s Population

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced a significant milestone in Jio‘s journey to digitize India, stating that it now serves 524 million subscribers across the country. This user base now exceeds the total population of North America, underscoring the massive scale of the company’s footprint in the country’s telecommunications landscape.

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Key Highlights Jio’s subscriber base has reached 524 million users across India.

The company now supports over 268 million 5G subscribers nationwide.

Jio’s fixed broadband network has expanded to more than 27 million homes.

The telco added nearly 2.94 million wireless subscribers in April 2026 alone.

Jio recorded 241 billion GB of data traffic and 6.05 trillion voice minutes in FY26.

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Jio 5G User Base Surges to 268 Million

This digital expansion is being driven by rapid 5G adoption and robust infrastructure growth. According to data shared by the operator, its network now supports over 268 million 5G users, reflecting a swift migration to next-generation wireless technology. Furthermore, Jio continues to solidify its presence in the home segment, reporting more than 27 million active fixed broadband connections.

“Jio now connects 524 million subscribers across India — more than the entire population of North America. With 268 million 5G users and 27 million homes on fixed broadband, India’s digital revolution has arrived,” the official account of Reliance Industries Limited shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) along with media on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.