Vodafone Idea (Vi) said its subscriber gains continued in April 2026, according to the latest telecom subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The telecom operator added 53,257 subscribers during the month, marking the third consecutive month of net user additions, as the company continued expanding its 4G coverage and 5G rollout across multiple circles in India.
The latest subscriber addition takes Vi’s total wireless subscriber base to 19,85,38,052 users the company had earlier added 21,927 subscribers in February 2026 and 1,02,899 subscribers in March 2026, continuing the positive momentum seen over recent months.
According to the data shared by the company, Vi recorded subscriber additions across nine telecom circles during April 2026.
Gujarat emerged as the biggest contributor with 1,70,343 subscriber additions, followed by Delhi with 94,300 new users. Bihar added 17,192 subscribers while Odisha recorded additions of 12,780 users during the month.
Also Read: Airtel Tops April 2026 Wireless Subscriber Gains, Jio Follows Closely: TRAI Report
The telecom operator also added subscribers in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, North East and Punjab circles. In rural markets, Vi reported the addition of 3,35,148 rural subscribers during April 2026.
Vi Highlights Network Investments and ARPU Growth
Vi linked the improving subscriber trend to its ongoing investments in network expansion and capacity enhancement initiatives.
During the company’s Q4FY26 earnings call, Vi CEO Abhijit Kishore had stated that gains from the operator’s capex investments and network rollout were becoming visible across key operational metrics.
Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Govt Signs MoU with Vodafone Idea Business for MSME Digital Transformation
Reflecting the impact of these investments, Vi reported an 8.3% year-on-year increase in ARPU, or average revenue per user, to Rs 190 during Q4FY26. According to the company, the ARPU growth has been supported by expanding network investments and increasing adoption of differentiated offerings by customers.
Vi Expands Broadband Sites and Population Coverage
Since its follow-on public offer (FPO) in Q1 FY25, Vi said it has invested more than Rs 16,000 crore towards network enhancement initiatives. The company also plans to invest another Rs 45,000 crore over the next three years.
As part of the expansion drive, Vodafone Idea added over 70,000 broadband sites during FY26, taking its total broadband site count to 5,66,376. The operator’s tower count also crossed the 2 lakh mark during the same period.
Vi currently said its network covers around 86% of India’s population the company expects to increase its population coverage by another 125 million people over the next 12 to 18 months through the deployment of an additional 60,000 to 70,000 sites.
4G and 5G Subscriber Base Continues to Grow
The telecom operator also reported growth in its 4G and 5G subscriber base. According to Vi, its combined 4G and 5G subscriber base increased by 2.5 million users year-on-year to 128.9 million subscribers.
Vi’s postpaid business also continued to expand during FY26. The company said its postpaid subscriber base rose 17.58% to 30.1 million users and added that it currently has the highest postpaid subscriber base in the industry.
Data Usage on Vi Network Continues to Rise
Vi said average data usage per subscriber increased by more than 27% year-on-year to 20.20 GB during Q4FY26. Total data traffic carried on the network also rose 30% to 7.8 billion GB during the same period.
Also Read: Vodafone Idea Expands International Roaming Packs for Postpaid Users with New Plan Tiers
The operator added that its “Non-Stop Hero” proposition, which offers full-day unlimited 4G and 5G data benefits, has witnessed more than 25% sequential growth over the last three quarters, indicating rising customer engagement levels on the network.
Vi Draws Up Rs 1 Trillion Financial Roadmap
The company further said that improving operational performance, reduced debt levels, AGR relief measures and continued promoter support have helped it draw up a financial roadmap worth Rs 1 trillion.
Also Read: Is the Worst Behind Vodafone Idea: Here’s What Vi CEO Said
According to Vodafone Idea, the planned investments will support capex requirements, spectrum obligations and long-term operational needs over the next three years, while also helping accelerate network expansion plans across the country.
Found this useful? You can support us.
FAQs
How many subscribers did Vodafone Idea add in April 2026?
Vodafone Idea added 53,257 subscribers in April 2026, according to the latest TRAI telecom subscriber data.
How many consecutive months has Vi added subscribers?
Vi has reported subscriber additions for three consecutive months including February, March and April 2026.
What is Vodafone Idea’s total subscriber base now?
Vi’s total wireless subscriber base stood at 19,85,38,052 subscribers as of April 2026.
What is driving Vi’s subscriber growth?
Vi said sustained network investments, expanding 4G and 5G rollout, and differentiated product offerings are helping drive subscriber additions.
How much is Vodafone Idea planning to invest in network expansion?
Vi plans to invest another Rs 45,000 crore over the next three years towards network expansion and long-term growth plans.