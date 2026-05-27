Vodafone Idea (Vi) said its subscriber gains continued in April 2026, according to the latest telecom subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The telecom operator added 53,257 subscribers during the month, marking the third consecutive month of net user additions, as the company continued expanding its 4G coverage and 5G rollout across multiple circles in India.

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Key Highlights Vi added 53,257 subscribers in April 2026

Subscriber gains continued for the third consecutive month

TRAI data showed Vi’s total subscriber base reached 19.85 crore

Gujarat and Delhi led subscriber additions for the month

Vi added over 3.35 lakh rural subscribers in April

Vodafone Idea Adds Over 53,000 Subscribers in April

The latest subscriber addition takes Vi’s total wireless subscriber base to 19,85,38,052 users the company had earlier added 21,927 subscribers in February 2026 and 1,02,899 subscribers in March 2026, continuing the positive momentum seen over recent months.

Vodafone Idea said the continued subscriber additions are aligned with its strategy of attracting quality customers through sustained investments in network infrastructure and differentiated offerings.

Gujarat and Delhi Lead Subscriber Additions

According to the data shared by the company, Vi recorded subscriber additions across nine telecom circles during April 2026.

Gujarat emerged as the biggest contributor with 1,70,343 subscriber additions, followed by Delhi with 94,300 new users. Bihar added 17,192 subscribers while Odisha recorded additions of 12,780 users during the month.