Jio Defends 5G Network Slicing in Submission to DoT
According to multiple sources familiar with the matter, Reliance Jio has defended 5G network slicing in its submission to the Department of Telecommunications, arguing that the capability is permitted under India’s existing telecom and net neutrality framework.
Reliance Jio has defended 5G network slicing in its submission to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The company has argued that network slicing is a standardised and 3GPP-defined architectural capability of 5G Standalone (SA) networks and is permitted under India’s existing regulatory framework.
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Key Highlights
Jio defended 5G network slicing in its submission to DoT
Company called slicing a standardised 3GPP-defined 5G SA capability
Jio said existing TRAI and Unified Licence rules permit slicing-based offerings
Different slices for different business classes meet net neutrality requirements, says Jio
Preferential slicing should remain transparent and technically justified
According to the submission, Reliance Jio said network slicing is a legitimate and important technological advancement that can serve diverse public-interest connectivity requirements.
The company further stated that the existing regulatory framework, including Unified Licence conditions and TRAI’s net neutrality regulations, expressly permits network slicing-based service offerings.
Reliance Jio also said network slicing-based deployments are a legitimate exercise of 5G network capabilities, provided they comply with applicable provisions of the Unified Licence and TRAI regulations.
Different Slices for Different verticals
According to the submission, Reliance Jio said different slices for different business classes or verticals meet net neutrality requirements. However, the company added that preferential slicing within any class should only be implemented when justified under transparent, application-agnostic, and technically justified traffic management requirements.
The submission indicates that Jio considers network slicing compatible with India’s net neutrality framework when deployed within the boundaries of existing regulatory and traffic management principles.
Government May Seek Technical Details
Jio also said that the Department of Telecommunications or any other competent government authority may seek specific implementation details and technical arrangements related to network slicing-based service offerings. According to the submission, this may be required to assess conformance with net neutrality principles.
The company’s submission positions network slicing as a standard 5G SA capability that can operate within India’s current telecom licensing and regulatory framework, subject to compliance with applicable rules and regulations.
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FAQs
What did Jio say about 5G network slicing in its submission to DoT?
According to multiple sources familiar with the matter, Jio said 5G network slicing is a standardised and 3GPP-defined capability of 5G Standalone networks and is permitted under India’s existing telecom and net neutrality framework.
Did Jio say network slicing complies with net neutrality rules?
Yes. Jio said different slices for different business classes or verticals meet net neutrality requirements, provided preferential treatment remains transparent, application-agnostic and technically justified.
Can government authorities review network slicing implementations?
Jio said the Department of Telecommunications or other competent authorities may seek technical and implementation details related to slicing-based services to assess compliance with net neutrality principles.
What is 5G network slicing?
5G network slicing is a capability of 5G Standalone networks that allows telecom operators to create different virtual network layers or “slices” for specific use cases, services, or business requirements.
What did Jio say about preferential network slicing?
According to the submission, Jio said preferential slicing within any class should only be implemented when justified under transparent, application-agnostic and technically justified traffic management requirements.