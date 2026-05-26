Jio Defends 5G Network Slicing in Submission to DoT

Reliance Jio has defended 5G network slicing in its submission to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The company has argued that network slicing is a standardised and 3GPP-defined architectural capability of 5G Standalone (SA) networks and is permitted under India’s existing regulatory framework.

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Key Highlights Jio defended 5G network slicing in its submission to DoT

Company called slicing a standardised 3GPP-defined 5G SA capability

Jio said existing TRAI and Unified Licence rules permit slicing-based offerings

Different slices for different business classes meet net neutrality requirements, says Jio

Preferential slicing should remain transparent and technically justified

According to the submission, Reliance Jio said network slicing is a legitimate and important technological advancement that can serve diverse public-interest connectivity requirements.

The company further stated that the existing regulatory framework, including Unified Licence conditions and TRAI’s net neutrality regulations, expressly permits network slicing-based service offerings.

Reliance Jio also said network slicing-based deployments are a legitimate exercise of 5G network capabilities, provided they comply with applicable provisions of the Unified Licence and TRAI regulations.

Different Slices for Different verticals

According to the submission, Reliance Jio said different slices for different business classes or verticals meet net neutrality requirements. However, the company added that preferential slicing within any class should only be implemented when justified under transparent, application-agnostic, and technically justified traffic management requirements.