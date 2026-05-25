JioEV Launches 7.4kW Smart EV Charger With 4G, Wi-Fi and RFID Support

JioEV has launched a new 7.4kW smart AC EV charger with connected features including optional 4G, Wi-Fi and LAN support, as the company expands its presence in the electric vehicle charging ecosystem. The charger is currently listed online with support for multiple electric vehicle brands and comes with features aimed at both residential and commercial charging use cases.

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Key Highlights JioEV launches 7.4kW smart AC EV charger with 32A single-phase charging support

Supports optional 4G Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity

Comes with RFID authentication support for controlled charging access

Features universal Type 2 charging connector with 5m cable

Compatible with Tata Nexon EV MG ZS EV BYD Mahindra Hyundai Kia and more

Supports OCPP 1.6J network charging protocol

IP65 water resistance and IK10 impact protection included

The JioEV Aries 7.4kW Pro charger supports single-phase AC charging with a maximum 32A output. It comes with a universal Type 2 charging connector and a 5-metre cable. According to the product listing, the charger is compatible with electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles including Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Punch EV, Mahindra XUV400, Hyundai Ioniq, Kona EV, Kia EV6, Volvo XC40, BYD Atto 3, BYD E6, MG ZS EV and several others.

Smart Connectivity Features Included

One of the notable aspects of the charger is its focus on connected functionality. The charger supports optional 4G, Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity, indicating support for remote management and smart charging capabilities through connected networks.

Also Read: Jio Smart EV Charger JioEV Aries Gets Listed on Amazon

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