JioEV Launches 7.4kW Smart EV Charger With 4G, Wi-Fi and RFID Support

JioEV has launched a new 7.4kW smart AC EV charger with connected features including optional 4G, Wi-Fi and LAN support, as the company expands its presence in the electric vehicle charging ecosystem. The charger is currently listed online with support for multiple electric vehicle brands and comes with features aimed at both residential and commercial charging use cases.
One of the notable aspects of the charger is its focus on connected functionality. The charger supports optional 4G, Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity, indicating support for remote management and smart charging capabilities through connected networks.
The listing also mentions support for the Jio TruePower app, through which users may access smart connected features associated with the charger. In addition, the charger includes RFID-based access functionality, allowing users to authenticate charging sessions by tapping RFID cards before starting charging.
The inclusion of multiple connectivity options alongside RFID support suggests that the charger is designed not only for individual home charging setups but also for controlled access environments such as offices, apartment complexes and commercial deployments.
Designed for Residential Use
JioEV’s charger also supports OCPP 1.6J compliance. OCPP, or Open Charge Point Protocol, is commonly used for networked EV charging infrastructure and enables communication between charging stations and central management systems.
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The product listing notes that the charger can be configured as a network charge point and positions it as suitable for locations such as hotels, cafes, offices and residential societies. This could make the charger relevant for businesses or property owners looking to deploy connected EV charging infrastructure across multiple users or vehicles.
The charger also features a compact wall-mounted design with a three-point mounting setup. According to the listing, installation can be completed by a local electrician, while additional installation assistance and site visits are available separately through customer support.
Safety and Protection Features
JioEV has also included multiple protection and durability features with the charger. The device comes with IP65 water and dust resistance along with IK10 impact resistance ratings, allowing it to operate in outdoor conditions and withstand tougher environments.
The charger additionally includes internal RCD Type A 30mA AC plus 6mA DC protection along with overcurrent, overvoltage, undervoltage, residual current, short circuit, over temperature and ground fault protection mechanisms. Integrated surge protection support has also been included.
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These features are increasingly becoming important in EV charging infrastructure as charging stations are often installed in open parking areas, residential complexes and commercial spaces exposed to varying weather conditions.
Growing Focus on Connected EV Infrastructure
The launch also reflects the broader shift taking place in the EV charging ecosystem, where charging hardware is increasingly becoming connected infrastructure rather than standalone electrical equipment.
With support for 4G, Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity, chargers are now capable of enabling remote monitoring, authentication, usage tracking and software-based management features. OCPP support further strengthens compatibility with larger charging management ecosystems used by businesses and commercial operators.
The inclusion of smart connectivity features alongside RFID-based access and app integration shows how EV charging infrastructure is gradually evolving into part of a larger connected mobility ecosystem.
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JioEV’s latest charger enters a market where EV adoption in India continues to grow across both personal and fleet segments. Demand for home charging infrastructure, workplace charging and shared charging environments is also increasing as more electric vehicles enter Indian roads.
The JioEV Aries 7.4kW Pro charger currently carries a listed price of Rs 24,999 and comes with a one-year standard product warranty according to the online listing.
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FAQs
What is the charging speed of the JioEV Aries charger?
The JioEV Aries Pro charger supports 7.4kW AC charging with up to 32A output for single-phase charging setups.
Does the JioEV charger support smart connectivity features?
Yes. The charger supports optional 4G Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity along with RFID-based authentication and Jio TruePower app support.
Which electric vehicles are compatible with the JioEV charger?
The charger supports multiple EVs including Tata Nexon EV Tiago EV Punch EV Mahindra XUV400 Hyundai Kona EV Kia EV6 Volvo XC40 BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV and more.
Can the JioEV charger be used in commercial locations?
Yes. The charger supports OCPP 1.6J compliance and can be configured as a network charge point for offices hotels cafes fleets and residential societies but do reach out with Jio before opting it.
What protection and durability features are included in the charger?
The charger comes with IP65 water resistance IK10 impact resistance surge protection overcurrent protection short circuit protection ground fault protection and temperature protection features.