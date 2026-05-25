Moto Edge 70 Pro+ India Launch Date Confirmed

Motorola is soon going to launch the Moto Edge 70 Pro+ 5G in India. This new phone will be launched shortly. It will become a part of the existing Motorola series which will join the Moto Edge 70, Moto Edge 70 Fusion, and Moto Edge 70 Pro in India. The phone will go on sale in India in a Pantone-curated colour option. It will have a triple-camera setup at the rear headlined with a Sony sensor. Let’s take a look at the confirmed launch date of the phone.

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Key Highlights Motorola will launch the Moto Edge 70 Pro+ 5G in India on June 4, 2026.

The smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup with a Sony LYT-710 primary sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

Motorola is bringing AI Super Zoom Pro support with up to 50x digital zoom capabilities.

The device will launch in Pantone-curated colours including Chicory Coffee, Stormy Sea, and Zinfandel.

The phone is expected to support wireless charging and may feature up to 16GB RAM.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date

Motorola will launch the Edge 70 Pro+ 5G in India on June 4, 2026. This means that the launch is still a week away from here. The device specifications have been confirmed by the brand. Not all the specifications, but the important ones.

The Moto Edge 70 Pro+ will come with a 50MP periscope telephoto camera on the baack. This will help with delivering 50x digital zoom capabilities. There’s going to be support for Motorola’s AI Super Zoom Pro on the device.

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