Redmi Note 17 5G vs Moto G Max: Which Mid-Range is Better

Here we have two of the latest smartphones: the Redmi Note 17 5G and the recently launched Moto G Max 5G, among the best phones under the Rs 30,000 budget. Both feature a premium design, a dual-camera setup, and a flat front screen; both run on the latest Android 16 out of the box.

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Key Highlights

  • Here is a detailed comparison between the latest Redmi Note 17 5G and the latest Moto G Max 5 G.
  • Both phones are priced the same. The Moto G Max has a dual-camera rear setup, while the Redmi Note 17 5G has a single rear camera.
  • The Moto G Max has a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 30W fast wired charging. The Redmi Note 17 has an even bigger 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.

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Here is a complete comparison between the two new mid-range beasts.

Also Read: OnePlus 16 Renders Surface Online

Redmi Note 17 5G vs Moto G Max 5G: Ultimate Specification Comparison

redminote17 motogmax which mid range is better

Here we have got you covered with a new, detailed comparison of design, display, camera, battery, software, and price. Let’s take a look at which phone offers the best specs for the price.

Design

Starting with design, the Redmi Note 17 5G has a plastic frame, plastic back, and a glossy front with Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It features a dual-camera setup on the rear, with vertically oriented cameras housed in a square module at the top-left corner. The single selfie shooter at the center. The phone is also IP65-rated for dust and water resistance.

On the front, the Note 17 has a larger display and is available in three colour options: Black, Purple, and Blue.