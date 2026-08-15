Redmi Note 17 5G vs Moto G Max: Which Mid-Range is Better

Here we have two of the latest smartphones: the Redmi Note 17 5G and the recently launched Moto G Max 5G, among the best phones under the Rs 30,000 budget. Both feature a premium design, a dual-camera setup, and a flat front screen; both run on the latest Android 16 out of the box.

Here is a complete comparison between the two new mid-range beasts.

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Here we have got you covered with a new, detailed comparison of design, display, camera, battery, software, and price. Let’s take a look at which phone offers the best specs for the price.

Starting with design, the Redmi Note 17 5G has a plastic frame, plastic back, and a glossy front with Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It features a dual-camera setup on the rear, with vertically oriented cameras housed in a square module at the top-left corner. The single selfie shooter at the center. The phone is also IP65-rated for dust and water resistance.

On the front, the Note 17 has a larger display and is available in three colour options: Black, Purple, and Blue.

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The Moto G Max 5G features a premium design with a plastic frame, a glass front protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, and IP64 dust and water resistance.

The phone also has MIL-STD-810H military-grade protection. On the rear, you get a dual-camera setup with an additional auxiliary lens. On the front, you get a flat screen with a punch-hole selfie camera.

Redmi Note 17 5G is available in three colour options: Arctic Blue, Starlight Purple, and Dark Knight. Moto G Max comes in three colours: Alaskan Blue, Malaga (Burgundy), and Stargazer (Slate).

Display

On the display side, you get a larger 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1700-nit peak brightness, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also supports touch responsiveness to wet, oily, or soapy fingers. The Note 17 has a flat front screen with slimmer bezels.

On the other end, we have the Moto G Max, which comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate, and reaches up to 1050 nits of peak brightness. The G Max comes with a flat front screen featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Also Read: Redmi Note 17 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Full Comparison

Processor, RAM and Storage

Redmi Note 17 5G is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, launched in December 2025 and based on a new 4nm architecture. On paper, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 offers solid specs. It scores around 593,849 points on AnTuTu 11, with Geekbench 6 reporting 950 points for single-core and 2,322 for multi-core processing.

Alongside the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4, the Redmi Note 17 has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also offers up to 2 TB of storage.

Motorola’s Moto G Max is powered by the latest Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, based on 4nm technology. On paper, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 offers solid specs and was launched in October 2025.

On paper, the chipset offers solid specs, achieving around 809,091 points in the AnTuTu 11 benchmark, and Geekbench testing shows 1,009 points for single-core performance and 2,892 for multi-core performance. The Chipset is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, expandable up to 18GB with the RAM boost feature, and you get up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage too.

Camera

The Redmi Note 17 has a single-camera setup featuring a 50MP 1/2.76-inch main image sensor with a wider f/1.8 aperture. The Note 17 5G also includes AI-dedicated camera features and dual-video features inspired by the iPhone 17 flagships.

On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter with a wider f/2.2 aperture lens. Next is Motorola’s Moto G Max, which features a larger 1/1.95-inch 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary rear camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

Alongside the main sensor is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 120-degree field of view. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Also Read: Redmi 17C 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at India Launch Soon

Battery

Redmi Note 17 5G is packed with a larger 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports PD 3.0 45W fast wired charging and 22.5W wireless charging.

The Moto G Max smartphone has a bigger 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 30W fast wired charging.

Software

On the software side, the Redmi Note 17 5G runs Android 16 out of the box based on HyperOS 3. It promises to keep the phone future-proof until 2023, offering 4 years of OS upgrades and 6 years of security patch updates.

The Motorola Moto G Max also comes with the latest Android 16 out of the box, with a promise of 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security patch updates.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G VS Moto Edge 60 Neo: Differences

Redmi Note 17 5G vs Moto G Max 5G: Price Comparison

Let’s now look at the pricing: the Redmi Note 17 5G starts at Rs 27,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 30,999.

Motorola’s Moto G Max comes in only one memory configuration—6GB RAM and 128GB storage—and starts at Rs 27,999.

Also Read: Moto G77 Power 5G vs OnePlus N6: You Must Know This

Verdict: Redmi Note 17 5G vs Moto G Max 5G: Which Mid-Range Phone is Better?

Both the Redmi Note 17 5G and the Moto G Max 5G are priced the same, but the Moto G Max comes with a slightly larger camera sensor, a dedicated ultrawide sensor, a selfie shooter, and faster RAM and storage options, though it uses an LCD panel.

The Redmi Note 17 5G, on the other hand, comes with a larger AMOLED panel and a faster touch sampling rate. The chipset and camera are slightly downgraded. The Redmi Note 17 5G also has an edge thanks to its 8,000mAh battery.

In verdict, if you prefer the camera, are okay with an LCD panel, and want a clean UI experience, the Moto G Max is the right choice.

Otherwise, the Redmi Note 17 5G is better for those who want a new phone with a good display and a better viewing experience for watching their favourite movies and TV shows. Also, the Note 17 will receive longer software support.

Image Credits: Technology Gyan, it’s Amar Tech, mrtechsingh

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