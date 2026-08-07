Redmi Note 17 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Full Comparison

Redmi recently launched its all-new Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition in India. The phone offers solid specifications with a massive AMOLED display, a bigger silicon-carbon battery, and handy software features, all while keeping the price below Rs 30,000. In a side-by-side comparison, the Redmi Note 15 5G competes directly with one of the best-selling phones under the Rs 30,000 budget, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, which launched in May 2026. The Nord CE 6 Lite also offers premium features like a bigger 6.7-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and a triple-camera setup.

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If you are looking for a new smartphone under Rs 30,000, we have you covered with a detailed comparison to help you decide which is best.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, the entry-level Nord phone, was launched in May 2026.

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Both phones offer solid specs for the price. Here is a detailed comparison guide to help you decide which phone is best for your usage.

Display

The Redmi Note 17 5G features a bigger 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness.

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The Note 17 5G also offers a 240Hz touch Sampling Rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

It also has a touch-responsive feature that works even with wet, oily, or soapy fingers.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite has a slightly smaller 6.72-inch IPS FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate support.

It also features Aqua Touch support, allowing the phone to detect finger touch even on wet fingers.

The phone supports up to 800 nits of typical brightness.

Processor, RAM and Storage

The recently launched Redmi Note 17 5G features a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 was launched in December 2025. It scored around 593,849 points. The processor achieved 950 points for single-core and 2,322 for multi-core on Geekbench 6.

This processor uses a 4nm manufacturing process.

The Note 17 offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It supports expandable storage up to 2TB.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex powers the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, also a 4nm chipset.

It scored around 956,756 on AnTuTu 11. On Geekbench 6, the Dimensity 7400 achieved 1,061 points for single-core and 3,185 for multi-core.

The CE 6 Lite comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also offers Virtual RAM expansion up to 6GB.

Also Read: OnePlus N6x Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Camera

On the camera side, the Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition has a single 50MP Sony main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a flash placed on the top-left corner of the square module.

The phone includes AI features and supports Dual-Video features inspired by the iPhone 17 models. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite has a dual-camera setup on the rear with a main 50MP Omnivision OV50D40 sensor and a 2MP depth assist camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, you get an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Battery

Redmi Note 17 5G smartphone comes with a bigger 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery supporting 44W fast wired charging and 22.5W wireless charging. Redmi has also added battery protection features with Battery Health 4.0 technology, which helps manage technology controls and long-term durability.

Redmi promises to retain up to 80% capacity even after 1600 charge cycles and 5 years of battery reliability.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite comes with a bigger 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 45W wired charging and 10W reverse charging and also comes with features like Bypass charging.

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Software Support

Redmi Note 17 5G comes with the latest Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and promises to keep the phone future-proof until 2023. The OS will be based on Android 16.

The Note 17 5G will get about 4 years of OS upgrades and 6 years of security patch updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is based on Oxygen OS, which could soon transition to ColourOS after the OnePlus and Oppo merger.

The CE 6 Lite will get two years of major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patch updates.

Other Features

The Redmi Note 17 5G has an under-display fingerprint sensor, while the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Both phones come with dual-stereo speakers. The Redmi Note 17 5G is available in three colour options: Dark Night, Arctic Blue, and Starlight Purple. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite comes in two colours: Vivid Mint and Hyper Black.

Redmi Note 17 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G – Price

Both phones offer solid specifications out of the box. The Redmi Note 17 5G starts at Rs 24,999 with introductory offers, including 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The top-end 8GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 27,999 and will be available for purchase starting August 12, 2026.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is available in three memory configurations. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at around Rs 25,999.

The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage costs Rs 27,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 30,999.

Also Read: Moto G77 Power 5G vs OnePlus N6: You Must Know This

Verdict: Redmi Note 17 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G – Which Phone is Better?

Both phones offer solid specifications out of the box. It depends on your requirements which phone is the right choice. If you need a bigger battery and a phone for daily, light use, then the daily 17 5G is a solid choice.

Also, if you are looking for a power-packed chipset and are okay with an LCD instead of AMOLED, this phone fits.

It also has an additional 2MP depth sensor, although it won’t make much of a difference.

An all-rounder phone and a good gaming phone in general, the Nord CE 6 Lite is the right choice for you.

Image Credits: Vivek, MyMobile, mehtaagencyindia, Deccan Herald, Disway malang

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