Redmi Note 17 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Full Comparison

Redmi recently launched its all-new Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition in India. The phone offers solid specifications with a massive AMOLED display, a bigger silicon-carbon battery, and handy software features, all while keeping the price below Rs 30,000. In a side-by-side comparison, the Redmi Note 15 5G competes directly with one of the best-selling phones under the Rs 30,000 budget, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, which launched in May 2026. The Nord CE 6 Lite also offers premium features like a bigger 6.7-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and a triple-camera setup.
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Key Highlights
Redmi just launched its new Note 17 5G mAhster Edition today with a premium AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4, LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage.
The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite features an LCD front panel with a Mediatek Dimensity 7400 Apex, LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage.
The Redmi Note 17 5G starts at Rs 24,999 with discounts, while the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G starts at Rs 25,999.
On the camera side, the Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition has a single 50MP Sony main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a flash placed on the top-left corner of the square module.
The phone includes AI features and supports Dual-Video features inspired by the iPhone 17 models. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.
The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite has a dual-camera setup on the rear with a main 50MP Omnivision OV50D40 sensor and a 2MP depth assist camera with an f/2.4 aperture.
On the front, you get an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.
Battery
Redmi Note 17 5G smartphone comes with a bigger 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery supporting 44W fast wired charging and 22.5W wireless charging. Redmi has also added battery protection features with Battery Health 4.0 technology, which helps manage technology controls and long-term durability.
Redmi promises to retain up to 80% capacity even after 1600 charge cycles and 5 years of battery reliability.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite comes with a bigger 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 45W wired charging and 10W reverse charging and also comes with features like Bypass charging.
Redmi Note 17 5G comes with the latest Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and promises to keep the phone future-proof until 2023. The OS will be based on Android 16.
The Note 17 5G will get about 4 years of OS upgrades and 6 years of security patch updates.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is based on Oxygen OS, which could soon transition to ColourOS after the OnePlus and Oppo merger.
The CE 6 Lite will get two years of major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patch updates.
Other Features
The Redmi Note 17 5G has an under-display fingerprint sensor, while the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Both phones come with dual-stereo speakers. The Redmi Note 17 5G is available in three colour options: Dark Night, Arctic Blue, and Starlight Purple. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite comes in two colours: Vivid Mint and Hyper Black.
Redmi Note 17 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G – Price
Both phones offer solid specifications out of the box. The Redmi Note 17 5G starts at Rs 24,999 with introductory offers, including 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The top-end 8GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 27,999 and will be available for purchase starting August 12, 2026.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is available in three memory configurations. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at around Rs 25,999.
The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage costs Rs 27,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 30,999.
Verdict: Redmi Note 17 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G – Which Phone is Better?
Both phones offer solid specifications out of the box. It depends on your requirements which phone is the right choice. If you need a bigger battery and a phone for daily, light use, then the daily 17 5G is a solid choice.
Also, if you are looking for a power-packed chipset and are okay with an LCD instead of AMOLED, this phone fits.
It also has an additional 2MP depth sensor, although it won’t make much of a difference.
An all-rounder phone and a good gaming phone in general, the Nord CE 6 Lite is the right choice for you.