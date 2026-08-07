Redmi Note 17 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Full Comparison

Redmi recently launched its all-new Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition in India. The phone offers solid specifications with a massive AMOLED display, a bigger silicon-carbon battery, and handy software features, all while keeping the price below Rs 30,000. In a side-by-side comparison, the Redmi Note 15 5G competes directly with one of the best-selling phones under the Rs 30,000 budget, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, which launched in May 2026. The Nord CE 6 Lite also offers premium features like a bigger 6.7-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and a triple-camera setup.

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Key Highlights

  • Redmi just launched its new Note 17 5G mAhster Edition today with a premium AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4, LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage.
  • The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite features an LCD front panel with a Mediatek Dimensity 7400 Apex, LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage.
  • The Redmi Note 17 5G starts at Rs 24,999 with discounts, while the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G starts at Rs 25,999.

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If you are looking for a new smartphone under Rs 30,000, we have you covered with a detailed comparison to help you decide which is best.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, the entry-level Nord phone, was launched in May 2026.

Also Read: OnePlus 16 Renders Surface Online

Redmi Note 17 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G – Ultimate Comparison

redmi note 17 oneplus nord ce 6 lite

Both phones offer solid specs for the price. Here is a detailed comparison guide to help you decide which phone is best for your usage.