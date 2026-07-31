OnePlus N6x Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus N6x has finally launched in India. The OnePlus N6x features a large 7000mAh battery, which was already revealed by the brand ahead of the launch. It features an updated CMF and will bring a smooth display for the users. The device features a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset and it will come with a large vapour cooling chamber as well. This is an affordable price, and thus, both of its variants are priced under Rs 20,000 when purchased with offers. Let us take a look at the price and specifications of the OnePlus N6x.

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OnePlus N6x Price in India

OnePlus N6x has launched in India in two memory variants. The base variant has launched with 4GB + 64GB for Rs 18,999 and 4GB + 128GB for Rs 20,999. There is up to Rs 1,500 instant bank discount with leading credit cards and EMI transactions. Users can get up to six months of no-cost EMI with select leading bank cards.

People can purchase this device from August 4, 2026, at 12 PM IST, through different retail channels such as OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and offline experience stores of OnePlus and other retail outlets.

OnePlus N6x Specifications in India

OnePlus N6x will be available in two colours – Burgundy Red, and Aquamarine ispired Ice Blue. It has a large display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and up to 300% ultra volume support. The OnePlus N6x features a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chip coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a 5300mm square VC cooling system, and a 13MP main camera at the rear paired with a 5MP front camera. It also comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. The phone also comes with 48 months of Fluency Certification. It also features IP64 rating. There is a 7000mAh battery on the device and it features bypass charging support.