Balan, Rao Bahadur and Chinna Chinna Aasai: Best OTT Releases This Week
Preparing for a chilling weekend? We've got you covered with amazing psychological thrillers like Balan: The Boy and emotional family movies like Chinna Chinna Aasai and Rao Bahadur. You can stream these this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioHotstar. Do check them out:
It’s Friday again, and this weekend we have the next set of amazing movies and TV shows on OTT platforms like Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. This list includes blockbuster hits like Chidambaram’s Malayalam psychological thriller Balan: The Boy, Venkatesh Maha’s Rao Bahadur, and National Award winner Indrans’s Tamil movie Chinna Chinna Aasai, which is coming to TV screens this week.
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Key Highlights
Here is the list of the hottest OTT Releases for this week.
The List includes Adhisheshan K. R and Tovino Thomas’s Balan: The Boy Movie, Satyadev’s Rao Bahadur, and even National Award winner Indrans’ Cinna Chinna Aasai.
These movies are streaming on platforms like JioHotstar, Zee5, and Netflix.
Chinna Chinna Aasai is a new Tamil movie led by Mollywood star and National Award winner Indrans, who is also known for hit movies like Karuppu starring Surya.
The movie has gained a recent 6.9 rating out of 10 on IMDb. Talking about the plot, the movie revolves around a woman character named Leela from Thanjavur who travels all the way to Varanasi on a pilgrimage.
During her journey, things take a completely new turn when she gets separated from her tour group and loses all her belongings, including her phone, leaving her stranded in a completely unfamiliar city with no way to communicate.
During this uncertain situation, her life takes another twist when she meets Madhavan master, a compassionate teacher from Kerala who comes forward to help her reunite with her tour group.
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FAQs
Which are the best OTT releases to watch this weekend?
Our top picks for OTT releases include Balan: The Boy, Rao Bahadur and Chinna Chinna Aasai.
Where can I watch Balan: The Boy?
Balan: The Boy is streaming on Zee5 from July 31, 2026.
Is Rao Bahadur available in multiple languages?
Yes, Rao Bahadur is available on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The primary language is Telugu.
Where can I watch Chinna Chinna Aasai?
Chinna Chinna Aasai is available on JioHotstar from July 31, 2026.
What are the top OTT platforms for this week's releases?
The featured OTT releases, including Tovino Thomas’s Balan: The Boy Movie, Satyadev’s Rao Bahadur, and even National Award winner Indrans’ Cinna Chinna Aasai, are available on Zee5, Netflix, and JioHotstar.