Balan, Rao Bahadur and Chinna Chinna Aasai: Best OTT Releases This Week

It’s Friday again, and this weekend we have the next set of amazing movies and TV shows on OTT platforms like Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. This list includes blockbuster hits like Chidambaram’s Malayalam psychological thriller Balan: The Boy, Venkatesh Maha’s Rao Bahadur, and National Award winner Indrans’s Tamil movie Chinna Chinna Aasai, which is coming to TV screens this week.

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Key Highlights Here is the list of the hottest OTT Releases for this week.

The List includes Adhisheshan K. R and Tovino Thomas’s Balan: The Boy Movie, Satyadev’s Rao Bahadur, and even National Award winner Indrans’ Cinna Chinna Aasai.

These movies are streaming on platforms like JioHotstar, Zee5, and Netflix.

We will see one of the best actor-starred movies this week. If you are looking for good movies to enjoy with family or friends, we have you covered with the best OTT releases.

1. Balan: The Boy

Where to Watch: Zee5

Zee5 Director: Chidambaram

Chidambaram Cast: Adhisheshan K. R, Farzana Palathingal, Muhammad Zinaan, Tovino Thomas, Girish A. D., Jean Paul Lal

Adhisheshan K. R, Farzana Palathingal, Muhammad Zinaan, Tovino Thomas, Girish A. D., Jean Paul Lal OTT Release Date: July 31, 2026

Balan: The Boy will release on OTT on July 31, 2026, after a successful theatrical run. The movie stars child artist Adhisheshan K. R, known for his 2025 movie Sugandhi.

The movie also stars Tovino Thomas, a leading Mollywood star and Performer of the Year award winner.

Balan: The Boy is a psychological thriller about a teenage boy searching for his missing mother, who had a difficult childhood. He later discovers hidden truths about his family.

Also Read: From Musafir Cafe to Con City: Best OTT Releases This Week