After Reliance Jio and Airtel, Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has also launched a new Vi Movies & TV prepaid entertainment pack priced at Rs 200. The pack offers subscribers access to 20 OTT platforms, over 200 live TV channels, 30GB of high-speed data, and unlimited 5G data with a validity of 28 days.

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20 OTT Platforms and 200+ Live TV Channels Included

The company said the new pack is aimed at simplifying digital entertainment by bringing multiple OTT subscriptions under a single recharge at a price lower than the monthly cost of most cable TV or DTH services.

“The only OTT recharge for everything you watch,” the operator highlighted, stating, “Priced at just Rs 200 with a validity of 28 days, this new Vi Movies & TV prepaid pack is designed to simplify entertainment by eliminating the need for multiple OTT subscriptions while offering customers a seamless entertainment experience at a price lower than the monthly expense of most cable TV or DTH services.”

The pack includes access to streaming platforms such as JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, ManoramaMAX, FanCode, Playflix, Klikk, Atrangii, Chaupal, OTTplay Live, Pocket Films, YuppTV, Addatimes, Kanccha Lannka, TimesPlay and NextGTV, among others. The content library is available in 16 languages, catering to diverse entertainment preferences across India.

“As consumers increasingly juggle multiple OTT subscriptions, the new pack eliminates the hassle of managing separate subscriptions and payments by bringing together a wide range of entertainment through a single recharge,” Vi said in a release on July 27, 2026.

Unlimited 5G Data and 30GB High-Speed Data Benefits