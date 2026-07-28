Vodafone Idea May Be Prioritising Coverage and Capacity Over Retaining Every Spectrum Block

Vodafone Idea is reportedly unlikely to renew select spectrum holdings across six telecom circles when their validity expires later this year. While the development may initially appear to reduce Vi’s spectrum portfolio, retaining every expiring block may not necessarily be the most effective use of capital for an operator undertaking a large network expansion programme.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea is reportedly unlikely to renew 39.5 MHz of spectrum across six telecom circles.

The affected holdings are in the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands and expire on December 5, 2026.

Renewal could have required nearly Rs 5,500-6,000 crore at applicable base prices.

Vi’s investor presentation outlines a Rs 45,000 crore network rollout plan through FY29.

The operator plans to regain coverage parity across 17 key circles accounting for approximately 99% of its revenue.

The reported strategy will depend on Vi maintaining coverage, capacity and customer experience after the spectrum expires.

According to an ETTelecom report citing CNBC-AWAAZ, Vodafone Idea is unlikely to renew 39.5 MHz of spectrum across the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands in Mumbai, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and Jammu & Kashmir.

The spectrum was allotted without auction to Aditya Birla Telecom in 2006 and is scheduled to expire on December 5, 2026. Renewing the holdings at applicable base prices could have required nearly Rs 5,500-6,000 crore. The report also said Vi subscribers are unlikely to experience service disruption.

Vodafone Idea has reportedly informed the Department of Telecommunications of its decision, according to the report. However, the operator has not publicly explained the rationale or detailed how its networks in the affected circles will operate after the spectrum expires.