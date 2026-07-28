Vodafone Idea May Be Prioritising Coverage and Capacity Over Retaining Every Spectrum Block

Vodafone Idea is reportedly unlikely to renew select spectrum holdings across six telecom circles when their validity expires later this year. While the development may initially appear to reduce Vi’s spectrum portfolio, retaining every expiring block may not necessarily be the most effective use of capital for an operator undertaking a large network expansion programme.
The spectrum was allotted without auction to Aditya Birla Telecom in 2006 and is scheduled to expire on December 5, 2026. Renewing the holdings at applicable base prices could have required nearly Rs 5,500-6,000 crore. The report also said Vi subscribers are unlikely to experience service disruption.
Coverage and Capacity Require More Than Spectrum
Spectrum is a critical telecom asset, but network quality is not determined by spectrum holdings alone customer experience also depends on site density, radio equipment, fibre connectivity, backhaul capacity and the efficient deployment of available frequencies.
An operator may hold a large quantity of spectrum and still deliver an inconsistent experience if it lacks sufficient infrastructure. Conversely, a carefully planned network can improve coverage and capacity by combining available spectrum with additional sites and modern equipment.
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For Vodafone Idea, the central question may therefore be whether renewing the expiring holdings would generate sufficient customer and commercial value when considered alongside its other network investment requirements.
The company’s June 2026 investor presentation outlines a Rs 45,000 crore network rollout plan through FY29. Vi intends to regain coverage parity in 17 key circles that collectively contribute approximately 99% of its revenue. It also plans to provide a seamless 5G experience across urban markets this indicates that Vodafone Idea is pursuing a differentiated network strategy across markets rather than applying an identical rollout model nationwide.
A More Selective Investment Strategy
Vodafone Idea has said it invested more than Rs 16,000 crore in network enhancement following its follow-on public offer the company added more than 70,000 broadband sites during FY26, taking its total broadband site count to 5,66,376, while its tower count crossed two lakh.
Vodafone Idea currently covers approximately 86% of India’s population and expects to extend coverage to an additional 125 million people by deploying 60,000-70,000 more sites over 12-18 months, according to company information previously shared.
These plans require substantial spending on network sites, equipment, transmission infrastructure and capacity. A selective approach to spectrum renewal could therefore provide greater financial flexibility, provided Vi can continue meeting traffic and coverage requirements with its remaining resources.
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The reported expectation that customers will not experience service disruption is significant. However, the report does not explain the technical arrangements behind that expectation.
There Are Still Important Risks
The affected holdings include 900 MHz and 1800 MHz spectrum, bands that can play important roles in coverage and network capacity. Allowing holdings in these bands to expire could reduce Vi’s network flexibility in some circles.
Mumbai is a particularly important Vi market and had the highest applicable gross revenue market share shown in the company’s presentation. Bihar is also included among the 17 key circles identified in Vi’s network strategy.
Depending on its existing spectrum and network configuration, Vodafone Idea may have options to reorganise traffic, refarm other holdings or deploy additional sites where required. However, the company has not publicly disclosed its technical plan.
Execution Will Decide the Outcome
Retaining more spectrum does not automatically produce a better mobile network. What matters is whether an operator can convert its spectrum, infrastructure and capital expenditure into reliable coverage and sufficient capacity for customers.
Vi’s reported approach may therefore reflect an attempt to balance spectrum costs with its wider network requirements rather than retaining every available holding.
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The strategy can work only if Vodafone Idea maintains network performance after December 5, 2026. If customer experience remains unaffected while the company advances its Rs 45,000 crore rollout, prioritising coverage and capacity over retaining every spectrum block could prove to be a commercially practical decision.
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FAQs
How much spectrum is Vi reportedly unlikely to renew?
Vi is reportedly unlikely to renew 39.5 MHz of spectrum across the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands.
Which telecom circles are affected?
The reported non-renewal covers Mumbai, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and Jammu & Kashmir.
When will the spectrum expire?
The affected spectrum holdings are scheduled to expire on December 5, 2026.
How much could renewal have cost Vi?
Renewing the holdings at applicable base prices could have required nearly Rs 5,500-6,000 crore.
What is Vi’s wider network investment plan?
Vi’s June 2026 investor presentation outlines a Rs 45,000 crore network rollout plan through FY29.