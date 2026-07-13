Vodafone Idea Offers this Home Broadband Plan with OTT Benefits

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has a home broadband plan with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Vodafone Idea and home broadband do not sound very common together. This is because unlike Airtel and Jio, Vodafone Idea, does not directly market its home broadband services. Jio calls it JioHome and Airtel calls it Airtel Homes service as well.

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Vodafone Idea serves home broadband services under the You Broadband company. This company serves in select locations and cities only. Here, users will get an offer from the company with which they will get high-speed broadband access along with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Let’s take a look at this offer.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1297 Broadband Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 1297 broadband plan comes with 3.5TB of monthly FUP (fair usage policy) data. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 2 Mbps. Apart from this, users will also get Vi Movies & TV subscription. Under this, users will get JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, ShemarooMe, FanCode, MXPlayer, TimesPlay, LionsgatePlay, Manorama Max, Adda Times, Chaupal, PlayFlix, Klikk, Distro, PocketFilms, YuppTV, NexGTV, KancchaLanka, ASCDigital, and ShemarooGujarati.

You can watch this content on your Smart TV as well as Mobile. It is fiber based connectivity, so the users will get reliable high-speed internet. Note that this is a Vi MTV West subscription that users will get.

Vodafone Idea wants to capture high paying customers in India. That is why it is offering these services. But the telco is very far behind when it comes to competition with Airtel and Jio. This is also the highest speed plan that you can get from the company. Unfortunately, there are no plans with higher speed. This is where Jio and Airtel would have the edge. But then, there is not that big chunk of a market in India that wants more than 200 Mbps speed in their homes.