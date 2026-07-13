Apple Reportedly Developing New Apple Pencil With Replaceable Battery

Apple is reportedly developing its next-generation Apple Pencil with a replaceable battery. Prominent Apple tipster Mark Gurman shared that Apple is working on two new pencils for its iPad lineup next year. This news comes amid strengthened European Union rules.

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Key Highlights Apple reportedly developing two new Apple Pencil models for next year.

USB-C Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil Pro could feature replaceable rechargeable batteries.

Battery redesign aims to meet new EU regulations on device repairability.

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Apple Pencil and Pencil Pro Expected to Launch with Rechargeable Batteries

The leaks suggest that Apple could introduce two Apple Pencil lineups: a USB-C-based Apple Pencil and an Apple Pencil Pro, both of which include a rechargeable battery to comply with the latest European standards.

Although the news has not yet been officially confirmed by Apple, it is speculated that the next-generation pencil will offer lower latency for better writing and drawing.

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Hardware upgrades, such as enhanced pressure sensitivity, improved battery life, and expanded software capabilities, are also expected on this new pencil.

Adding to this report, there are speculations that other Apple products could follow the same strategy by using rechargeable batteries; these could include the next Apple iPhones, iPads, or even Macs and MacBook.

Regarding this, we still don’t have any confirmed updates yet. So, we will have to wait a bit longer to see what Apple is currently working on.

As of now, Apple is gearing up to launch its next flagship lineup of iPhones, which includes the iPhone 18 models: the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the much-anticipated first-ever foldable, the iPhone Ultra, which is speculated to launch in September this year.