Boltt Evo 4G, Ace 5G Phones Design Revealed for India

Boltt is soon going to launch its first smartphones in India. There will be Boltt Evo 4G and Boltt Ace 5G. These both phones design have now been revealed by the brand. Both the devices come with a sleek 7.95mm ultra-slim profile, bringing flagship-inspired styling to their segment. The company said that it is slimmer than most smartphones in their category. The Boltt Ace 5G and Evo 4G both have a precision-engineered three-layer construction comprising a front shell, middle frame, and a rear cover. The company said that this architecture is engineered to deliver a refined in-hand feel while maintaining durability and structural integrity.

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Boltt Evo 4G and Ace 5G will be available in multiple colours. The Ace 5G will be available in Wine Red finish and Evo 4G will be available in Arctic White colour. The launch date of the phone has already been revealed by the brand.

Boltt Evo 4G and Ace 5G India Launch Date

Boltt Evo 4G and Ace 5G will launch in India on August 25, 2026, as confirmed by the brand. The brand has been into selling smartwatches for several years. That is why, it will be interesting to see how these phones do in the market. The major thing for their success will be the pricing. There are not much details about the device available in the market right now.

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The Ace 5G appears to have three cameras while the Evo 4G has two cameras. Both phones have a different camera island at the rear. The bezels on the front are very thick. This definitely suggests that it does not have a premium price tag. The other details about the Boltt Evo 4G and Ace 5G are expected to surface soon in the coming days. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the specifications of the Boltt Evo 4G and Ace 5G.