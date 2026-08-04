Bharti Airtel ARPU Reaches Rs 264, Postpaid Base Hits 30 Million in Q1 FY27

Bharti Airtel’s mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to Rs 264 in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 250 in the corresponding quarter last year, according to the company’s Q1 FY27 results announced on Tuesday.
India mobile revenue grew 9.2 percent year-on-year, supported by customer additions and the improvement in ARPU. Airtel said the performance was driven by sustained portfolio premiumisation and gains in smartphone data customers.
Airtel recorded its highest-ever quarterly postpaid customer additions during Q1 FY27. The company added 1 million postpaid customers during the quarter, taking its total postpaid customer base to 30 million.
Airtel said its focus on building a stronger customer portfolio supported the additions in the postpaid segment commenting on the quarterly performance, Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel, said India Mobile achieved sequential growth of 3.8 percent, driven by continued improvement in the company’s portfolio mix.
“Our postpaid strategy continues to deliver strong outcomes with highest ever customer additions of 1 million. We added 5 million smartphone customers with an industry leading ARPU of Rs 264,” Vittal said.
Smartphone Customers Increase
Airtel’s smartphone data customer base increased by 21.1 million over the past year, representing year-on-year growth of 7.5 percent. The company also added 5 million smartphone customers sequentially during the quarter smartphone data customers now account for 80 percent of Airtel’s total mobile customer base mobile data consumption increased by 36 percent year-on-year to reach 34.4GB per customer per month during the quarter.
During Q1 FY27, Airtel also launched Postpaid FastLane, an offering powered by 5G network slicing technology. Airtel said the service was introduced as part of its focus on delivering innovations that improve the customer experience.
Airtel deployed 1,579 towers and 14,540 mobile broadband base stations during the quarter over the past year, the company rolled out an additional 7,631 towers and deployed 45,171 kilometres of fibre to expand the reach and resilience of its digital infrastructure.
Airtel reported India business revenue of Rs 41,214 crore in Q1 FY27, an increase of 9.7 percent year-on-year and 4.2 percent sequentially India EBITDA stood at Rs 24,781 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 60.1 percent. India capex during the quarter was Rs 9,698 crore.
At the consolidated level, Airtel reported quarterly revenue of Rs 58,539 crore, increasing 18.4 percent year-on-year and 5.7 percent sequentially. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 33,599 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 57.4 percent.
The company added 14.9 million customers during the quarter, taking its overall customer base across 15 countries to 681 million.
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FAQs
What was Airtel’s ARPU in Q1 FY27?
Airtel’s mobile ARPU reached Rs 264 in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 250 in Q1 FY26.
How many postpaid customers did Airtel have in Q1 FY27?
Airtel’s postpaid customer base reached 30 million by the end of Q1 FY27.
How many postpaid customers did Airtel add during the quarter?
Airtel added 1 million postpaid customers, its highest-ever quarterly postpaid additions.
How many smartphone customers did Airtel add?
Airtel added 5 million smartphone customers during Q1 FY27. Its smartphone data customer base increased by 21.1 million year-on-year.
What was Airtel’s average monthly mobile data consumption?
Mobile data consumption reached 34.4GB per customer per month, representing an increase of 36 percent year-on-year.