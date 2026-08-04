Bharti Airtel ARPU Reaches Rs 264, Postpaid Base Hits 30 Million in Q1 FY27

Bharti Airtel recorded its highest ever quarterly postpaid customer additions in Q1 FY27, while its mobile average revenue per user increased to Rs 264.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Airtel’s mobile ARPU increased to Rs 264 from Rs 250 a year earlier.

The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly postpaid additions.

Airtel added 1 million postpaid customers during Q1 FY27.

Its total postpaid customer base reached 30 million.

Smartphone data customers now represent 80 percent of mobile customers.

Bharti Airtel’s mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to Rs 264 in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 250 in the corresponding quarter last year, according to the company’s Q1 FY27 results announced on Tuesday.

India mobile revenue grew 9.2 percent year-on-year, supported by customer additions and the improvement in ARPU. Airtel said the performance was driven by sustained portfolio premiumisation and gains in smartphone data customers.

Also Read: Breaking: Airtel Revamps Rs 200 Pack as Box Office Pack with Added OTT Benefits

Postpaid Base Reaches 30 Million

Airtel recorded its highest-ever quarterly postpaid customer additions during Q1 FY27. The company added 1 million postpaid customers during the quarter, taking its total postpaid customer base to 30 million.

Airtel said its focus on building a stronger customer portfolio supported the additions in the postpaid segment commenting on the quarterly performance, Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel, said India Mobile achieved sequential growth of 3.8 percent, driven by continued improvement in the company’s portfolio mix.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

“Our postpaid strategy continues to deliver strong outcomes with highest ever customer additions of 1 million. We added 5 million smartphone customers with an industry leading ARPU of Rs 264,” Vittal said.