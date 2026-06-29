Mumbai was one of the few telecom circles to record a decline in wireless mobile subscribers during May 2026, even as India’s overall mobile subscriber base continued to grow.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Bharti Airtel added 127,930 wireless mobile subscribers in Mumbai in May 2026.

Reliance Jio lost 84,067 subscribers and Vodafone Idea lost 108,835 subscribers in Mumbai.

Mumbai’s total wireless mobile base declined by 67,491, even as India’s overall mobile base grew by 5.09 million.

According to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Mumbai’s wireless mobile subscriber base declined from 40,379,468 at the end of April 2026 to 40,311,977 at the end of May 2026. The circle recorded a net decline of 67,491 wireless mobile subscribers during the month.

Airtel Was the Only Major Private Operator to Add Subscribers in Mumbai

Operator-wise data shows that Bharti Airtel was the only major private telecom operator to add wireless mobile subscribers in the Mumbai circle during May.

Airtel’s wireless mobile subscriber base in Mumbai increased from 16,078,527 in April to 16,206,457 in May, adding 127,930 subscribers during the month.

Jio and Vodafone Idea Lost Subscribers

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea both reported subscriber declines in Mumbai during May 2026. Jio’s wireless mobile subscriber base declined from 13,426,809 in April to 13,342,742 in May, resulting in a loss of 84,067 subscribers.

Also Read: UP East, UP West, Bihar Lead Mobile Number Porting Requests in May 2026: TRAI

Vodafone Idea recorded an even larger decline the operator’s wireless mobile subscriber base fell from 10,821,735 to 10,712,900, representing a loss of 108,835 subscribers during the month.