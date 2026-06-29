Jio Launches New Rs 798 Plan for Broadband Users

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator has launched a new broadband plan for JioFiber or JioHome customers. This plan is a data sachet, and not a regular broadband plan. If you are not aware of the broadband data sachets, well, Jio offers it as a data booster to the user’s current plan. So if your current plan’s FUP (fair usage policy) data is about to expire, you can recharge with the data sachet available to get going with more high-speed internet access. The new Rs 798 plan has been launched with keeping the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 in mind. Here’s what you will get with this new Jio broadband plan.

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Reliance Jio Rs 798 Data Sachet for FIFA World Cup 2026

If you have an existing JioFiber or a Jio AirFiber connection, then you can recharge with the Rs 798 plan to get its benefits. With the Rs 798 plan, users will get 40 days of standalone validity for the data to be used along with 40GB of data. Further, you will get access to ZEE5 susbcription, with which you will be able to stream the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The speed of this data will be 100 Mbps. This plan is currently live in the data sachet’s section of the Jio website. You will have to claim the ZEE5 subscription by going to the MyJio app then in the coupon section in there and then the My Winnings section.

Alternatively, you can also go with Jio broadband plans that already bundle ZEE5 platform access. There are many OTT broadband plans offered by Jio. In case you are on a plan which does not have any OTT benefits or the ZEE5 subscription, then you can recharge with the Rs 798 plan to ensure that you don’t miss out on the FIFA World Cup 2026. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more such updates.