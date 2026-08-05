Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, recently launched new Home service plans. The interesting thing about these new plans is that they focus on bundling several services under a single plan. However, Jio also brought plans with which users get a single service as well. One such plan is the Rs 2000 plan. This is a plan which offers a single service only. It is a TV only pack, and is targeting people who want TV benefits. This is a great way to replace the DTH (Direct-t0-Home) connection at your place and get affordable TV services. Jio will offer this plan in all of India. Let us take a look at what this plan brings for the consumers.

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Reliance Jio Rs 2000 Plan for Jio Home Customers

Reliance Jio Rs 2000 plan is a TV only pack. It offers five months of validity. This brings down the cost to just Rs 400 per month. There are more than 1000 live TV channels bundled in the plan. This also includes more than 200 HD channels. Customers also get 15+ regional language channels access with the plan.

The plan is also available for Rs 1,000 if you want to pay less upfront. However, here, you will get a validity of 2 months. This will up the monthly cost of the plan by Rs 100 to Rs 500 per month. Jio has mentioned that it will also charge Rs 200 as a one time set-up fee. There is also a value back of Rs 200 mentioned on the purchase of the plan in the form of four Rs 50 coupons each.